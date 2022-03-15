New Zealand is one of the most expensive places in the world to hire a car. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand is one of the most expensive places in the world to hire a car. Photo / Getty Images

International tourists planning a long-anticipated New Zealand roady may have to break their budget as new data reveals we have some of the highest car rental prices in the world.

Analysis from UK-based comparison website Confused.com shows that Aotearoa sits at the top of a list of 58 countries for automobile rentals.

Research showed that a week's car rental and fuel in New Zealand adds up to an eye-watering $1840.97.

New Zealand was only beaten to the top most expensive nation by Iceland, where a week's self-drive averages $2023.70. A steep exchange rate and a lack of public transport makes the North Atlantic country notoriously expensive.

There wasn't much separating poll position for "most expensive road trip" with Iceland and Aotearoa well ahead of the pack. Argentina, Jamaica and Israel were the closest competitors, with a week's rental averaging between $1564.92 and $1115.86 per week.

New Zealand's car rental continues to rise with fuel prices and availability all affecting drivers' pockets.

European countries were well represented in the top 10, where car hire was the most expensive factor on average.

However, of more interest to travel planners, the league table also revealed the best value road trips.

Car rental in Bangkok won't break the bank, as Thailand is revealed to have the best value rentals. Photo / Unsplash, Markus Winkler

In Thailand, you can get a week's car hire for $241, and some change back.

Two months driving in Thailand works cheaper than a week driving out of Reykjavik.

Azerbaijan and Lebanon are also among the cheapest rental destinations, at $305.21 and $357.70, although not high up on the international tourism lists. Azerbaijan recently went to war with its neighbour over the Nagorno-Karabakh and MFAT continues to advise against non-essential travel to both countries.

The US however, is remarkably affordable compared to New Zealand.

The States were ranked 16th most expensive, costing just $884.52 a week to rent a car - or under half of the cost in New Zealand.

Maybe it's time to revisit those plans for an American road trip, to coast along the Pacific or head inland on Route 66.

A week's car hire in America is half as expensive as New Zealand. Photo / Mick Haupst, Unsplash

"If you're planning to hire a car abroad it's important to do your research beforehand and be prepared," said Alex Kindred of Confused.com.

"You may need documents such as an International Driving Permit. And of course, you'll need car insurance wherever you're looking to rent a vehicle."

The 10 most expensive places to hire a car

1. Iceland - $2,023

2. New Zealand - $1,840

3. Argentina - $1,564

4. Jamaica - $1,230

5. Israel - $1,115

6. Japan - $1,092

7. Switzerland - $989

8. Morocco - $981

9. Austria - $972

10. Ireland - $960

*average prices per week