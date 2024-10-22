If you board at the first stop on the map, you’ll come across a couple of Christchurch highlights almost immediately. The Church Brew Pub, near Stop 2, is perfect for a pizza and a pint (it’s an Emmerson’s venue) — and while the casual fare is wonderful — burgers, sandwiches, fried chicken and lighter small plates — it’s the interior of the building that makes it the whole experience. Built in the mid-1870s as the Trinity Congregational Church, it was damaged in the 2010 earthquake and red-stickered after February 2011. While threatened with demolition, it was mercifully saved, repaired and reopened last year. A two-minute walk from there will take you to the iconic O.G.B by the same owners, which opens from 3pm till late for outstanding cocktails and drinks in a speakeasy-style bar in a beautiful heritage building. There are delicious platters and a selection of shares and bigger plates to go with your libations.

The Church Brew Pub is housed in a restored 19th-century church, adding historic charm to its casual fare. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Stop 4 is an absolute cracker — just remember to get back on the tram after eating absolutely everything at well-known Riverside Market. Pick up pastries, pies, cured meats, gin, seafood, exquisite chocolate, first-rate coffee (triple shot as standard from Espresso Studio), Malaysian food, Souvlaki, Sushi, Momo, and so much more from the ground floor — or there are sit-down venues upstairs. If you’re not in the market mood, settling in at King of Snake, a perennial pan asian Christchurch favourite, round the corner on The Terrace might be just the ticket. And if you have a sweet tooth, don’t miss Sweet Soul Patiserrie for the pretty, edible treats of your dreams — even better, they actually taste as good as they look.

Riverside Market, near Stop 4, is a food lover’s paradise, offering everything from artisanal chocolates to Malaysian street food. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Definitely disembark at Stop 6 on Cashel Street if you want to experience some of Christchurch’s most fun modern Italian food. Bar Franco is always a good time (they are open every day in the evening but only Friday to Sunday for lunch) with its gorgeous fit-out and fresh Mediterranean flavours such as goat cheese croquettes, grilled octopus, all manner of cured meats, burrata, risotto, pasta and more. Work your way through the extensive spritz and Negroni menu — there are some great options.

The trams in Christchurch run from 8:30am to 6:00pm, making it easy to hop on and off throughout the day for meals. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

Before there was Riverside, there was Little High, which is easily accessible from Stops 7 and 8. With the choice of nine outlets ranging from quesadillas to bacon burgers to dumplings to noodles, everyone will be happy in this vibrant venue with indoor and outdoor seating. Also near Stop 7 is C1 Espresso, which is a must-visit for anyone with kids in tow (parents will be pretty pleased with the coffee too). Food is delivered by pneumatic tube, and there really is nothing more exciting than waiting for your burger or fries to be shot up through pipes in the roof and delivered to the receptacle closest to your table.

INATI, one of Christchurch's top restaurants. Photo / Supplied

Just a short walk from Stop 10, you’ll find Inati, which has consistently been one of the best places to eat in Christchurch since it opened in 2017. Simon Levy worked in London for many years, including as head chef at Gordon Ramsay’s The Warrington, but moved back to his wife’s home country some years ago, where they set up a place of their own. It’s the best place in town to perch up at the Chef’s table and watch multi-course magic unfold.

The ding ding at Stop 13 will no doubt be accompanied by commentary on the beautiful and fascinating Arts Centre with its 22 heritage buildings. If you’re looking around this impressive part of town, reward yourself afterwards with a stop at Cellar Door, a charming space for wine lovers. It has a really clever range of curated wine flights and lots of delicious bites and cheese selections to go with. These guys have an incredible wealth of knowledge on everything that’s good to drink.

Christchurch Art Centre. Photo / Christchurch NZ

And finally, even though the tram is essentially an endless loop that runs from 8.30am to 6pm the official “last” stop on the map is Stop 18, another one where you will be utterly spoiled for choice. Everyone loves the ridiculously Instagrammable Spanish Mission architecture of New Regent Street, but those buildings don’t just look pretty — they house some brilliant food spots, too. Hit up the famous Rollicking Gelato for delicious scoops, Central Deli Sandwiches for some of the best sammies in town, Gin Gin for, well, gin (and great bites), Child Sister for terrific coffee and brunch or lunch vibes and the ever-popular Twenty Seven Steps for dinner once your tram ride is done. This is only a fraction of what’s on offer in one of the central city’s favourite pockets.

Hit up the famous Rollicking Gelato for delicious scoops. Photo / Alexia Santamaria

While this doesn’t cover all of Christchurch’s foodie gems (anyone who’s been to The Welder knows there are plenty of exceptional spots there, plus favourites such as Londo and Gatherings, often hailed as some of the best in town) it’s a fab place to start.

The trams aren’t just for kids or international visitors; they’re a fantastically easy way for Kiwi food lovers to explore the best of Ōtautahi’s cuisine.

For more things to see and do in Christchurch, visit christchurchnz.com