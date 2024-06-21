This NZ city has been rated one of the happiest cities in the world. Photo / Getty Images

This NZ city has been rated one of the happiest cities in the world. Photo / Getty Images

It’s not just a city - it’s a hub of happiness waiting to be explored.

Christchurch has been recently crowned New Zealand’s happiest city by the 2024 Happy City Index, an annual assessment conducted by the London-based Institute for Quality of Life.

The Garden City emerged as the sole New Zealand city in the Top 37 2024 Happy City Index, earning a “gold” category ranking at 32nd place.

Read more: I visited Christchurch for the first time in 20 years - should I have bothered?

Christchurch is named one of the happiest places on earth. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

The 2024 Happy City Index by the Quality of Life institute is a prestigious index that evaluates living standards across the globe, focusing on cities that prioritise happiness and wellbeing.

This year, the index took into account several key factors: education, inclusive policies, economic vitality, mobility, environmental protection, access to green areas, and innovation.

Denmark’s “city of smiles”, Aarhus, stayed true to its name and claimed the top spot on the list, only after Switzerland’s Zurich and Germany’s Berlin.

While the top cities are mostly in Europe, three New Zealand cities appear on the list: Christchurch, which ranked 32nd globally, and Wellington and Auckland on 50th and 72nd, respectively.

A popular Christchurch Reddit thread was filled with Christchurch locals sharing their sentiments on the topic.

One user said, “I’d agree with that. Having lived in Wellington for three times as long as I have been here, a few months in Sydney and a few months in Auckland. It’s much easier to be happy [for me] here.”

Another user shared, “Chch is a ‘garden city’ for a reason. What blew my mind is being able to see the stars from within the city, with all the light pollution around.”

Meanwhile, others have shared opposing opinions, with one user joking, “Ok, who is hogging all the happiness, I don’t think I’m getting my fair share.”

Christchurch is a vibrant city that offers a melting pot of attractions: a blend of spectacular arts, culture and heritage, delicious food and exciting nightlife, and iconic hangouts. It’s the home of the world’s most stunning scenery, and arguably one of the most relaxing and liveable cities in the world.

Christchurch Mayor Phil Mauger celebrated the achievement, sharing to Stuff, “All of this is a combination of 13 years hard work since the earthquakes.”

The city underwent a major revitalisation after two earthquakes devastated the city and is now a must-visit city in New Zealand.

Christchurch’s ranking in the Happy City Index not only highlights its achievements but also sets a benchmark for other cities in New Zealand and beyond.

Explore more of Christchurch by visiting christchurchnz.com.

Visit Christchurch today. Photo / ChristchurchNZ

Happy City Index Top 37