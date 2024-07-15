Members of the British royal family stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony while taking part in the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London. Photo / Getty Images

Avid royalists are in for a treat this summer as Buckingham Palace opens the doors to the building’s East Wing, including its iconic balcony, to visitors for the first time in its history.

Visitors to Buckingham Palace in London this summer will get to stand behind the famous balcony the British royal family often pose on.

For the first time, the palace is opening the building’s East Wing, which includes the Centre Room where the iconic balcony is.

“This room was part of the addition of the East Wing made by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert. And it was Prince Albert who suggested the balcony,” said Nicola Turner Inman, curator of decorative arts at the Royal Collection Trust.

“It was first used in 1851 for waving off the troops for the Crimean War. So it’s been in use for quite a long time,” she said.