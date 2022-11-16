Heading to the UK? Visit the city crowned one of the ‘best’ to see in 2023

Manchester city was named one of the top 30 destinations to visit in 2023 by Lonely Planet. Photo / 123rf

Manchester has been named one of the 30 must-visit destinations for 2023 by Lonely Planet, making it the only UK city on the list.

London may be a classic destination for Kiwi travellers heading to the UK but according to the guidebook’s highly-esteemed ‘Best in Travel’ list for 2023, visitors should head north to Manchester.

The list’s writers boldly claimed the city was “one of the best – if not the best – cities in the UK, with something for everyone” and called out its lively arts scene and diverse gastronomic culture make it one of the top 30 destinations.

Published every year, Lonely Planet’s list takes several months to complete and involves a mix of public nominations and expert panels to decide. Alongside Manchester were places like Sydney, Marseille, Jordan, Alaska and Nova Scotia.

This year, winning destinations were presented in five categories: eat, journey, connect, learn, and unwind.

Manchester fell under the ‘learn’ category.

Top attractions included the Science and Industry Museum, People’s History Museum, Whitworth Art Gallery, Victoria Baths and Manchester Art Gallery.

A ‘perfect day’ itinerary by Lonely Planet included visiting the John Rylands Library, Northern Quarter’s Craft and Design Center and the ancient Castlefield Roman Ruins. Plus, grabbing brunch at Federal on Deansgate, lunch at Mackie Mayor (a meat market-turned food hall), a cocktail inside the Kimpton Clocktower Hotel and dinner at 20 Stories.

The itinerary recommended visiting between September and December to enjoy football season, fall foliage, winter markets and cheaper accommodation.