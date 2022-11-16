The Lonely Planet has revealed its Best travel recommendations for 2023. Photo / Supplied, Lonely Planet

The Lonely Planet has revealed its Best travel recommendations for 2023. Photo / Supplied, Lonely Planet

From Boise to Bhutan, Lonely Planet has revealed its top pick of travel destinations for 2023.

Although there is a fresh new format and some surprise top cities, there is a distinct absence of picks in the South Pacific.

The annual Best in Travel list has highlighted 30 must-see destinations for next year across 5 categories.

Places were picked to help travellers eat, journey, unwind, connect and learn across the globe.

For example the newly opened Fukuoka, Japan is one of five gastronomic tips while Putin’s old East German haunt in Dresden has been named as one of the top places to “learn”.

“The list celebrates the world in all its wonderful enticing variety,” says Chris Zeiher, the publisher’s senior director of marketing.

“Each of the itineraries in Lonely Planet’s Best in Travel 2023 shows how to leave the crowds behind and truly get to the heart of a destination.”

The list was picked by the publisher’s on-the-ground contributors and reviewers and shortlisted by the new criteria.

Auckland, which topped the Lonely Planet’s must-see cities in 2022, was absent from this year’s picks. As were any South Pacific countries, although Australia got two recommendations with Western Australia and Sydney.

“There’s no deliberate move away from the South Pacific in this year’s Best in Travel list,” says Zeiher. Having been involved in each of the past 18th incarnations, each Best in Travel has been a surprise.

Crawick, Dumfries. Photo / Emily MacInnes, Lonely Planet

Although they fell from the annual travel list, New Zealand, the Cook Islands - last year’s top country - and Niue were recently in the spotlight of other Lonely Planet publications.

Zeiher said that to be considered destinations needed to be topical, and have a uniqueness or “wow” factor.

“With much of the world firmly on the road to recovery, travellers are looking for different locations and experiences.”

As for top trips, he gives Albania as one of the buzziest destinations among Lonely Planet writers.

“I’ve heard from colleagues how friendly Albanians are and that every where you go, be it the stunning Riveria or the gorgeous mountains, you’ll be greeted with a warm reception.”

As for the biggest surprise on the list, it was the Scottish Borders in the UK. Overshadowed by twee tourist favourites in the Highlands, the Border-Esk to Ecclefechan are “incredibly interesting”.

Iceberg's Pool, Sydney. Photo / Isabella Moore, Lonely Planet

While Lonely Planet doesn’t really do ‘resort islands’, this year the Best in Travel list has recognised destinations to “Unwind” in. This includes Indonesia’s Raja Ampat archipelago where the Indian Ocean and Pacific meet and the elysian islands of Halkidiki, Greece.

While this was a collection of blissfully chilled-out destinations, Lonely Planet acknowledged that some of their picks weren’t safe havens for everyone.

Despite saying that destinations were chosen for their commitments to “sustainability and inclusivity”, top picks South Africa, Jamaica and Zambia appear on the Danger Index for LGBTQ+ travellers.

“Unfortunately there are countries where gay travellers need to make sure they are informed on customs and laws ahead of travelling,” said a statement from Lonely Planet.

While there are still difficult places for some travellers to navigate, this year also saw Sydney featured for the first time. Praised for “one of the largest Pride celebrations in the world” it landed a spot for 2023 in part due to being the first Southern Hemisphere city to host World Pride in March.

Wadi Rum, Jordan. Photo / Supplied

The Lonely Planet Best in Travel top 30

Where to Eat in 2023

Umbria, Italy

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Fukuoka, Japan

Lima, Peru

South Africa

Montevideo, Uruguay

Places to Journey in the Lonely Planet Best of Travel list. Photo / Ilir Tsouko, Supplied

Where to Journey in 2023

Istanbul to Sofia

Nova Scotia, Canada

Bhutan

Zambia

Western Australia

Parque Nacional Naturales, Colombia

Where to Unwind in 2023

Halkidiki, Greece

Jamaica

Dominica

Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Malta

Jordan

Kempinski, Jordan. Photo / Supplied

Where to Connect in 2023

Alaska

Albania

Accra, Ghana

Sydney, Australia

Guyana

Boise, USA

Where to Learn in 2023

Manchester, UK

New Mexico, USA

Dresden, Germany

El Salvador

Southern Scotland, UK

Marseille, France



