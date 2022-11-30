A Hawiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying near the islands. Photo / Supplied

Hawaiian Airlines has announced a direct service From Honolulu to Rarotonga from next year.

Taking off from 20 May next year, the weekly flight will be the longest route serving the Cook Islands and open up the the country to direct flights from the US.

With the first fares going on sale next week, Hawaiian Airlines president Peter Ingram said that it was a natural holiday location and shares much of Hawaii’s Polynesian roots and natural beauty.

“We are delighted to grow our South Pacific network by offering our guests access to the Cook Islands,” said Peter Ingram, Hawaiian Airlines president and CEO.

American tourists could be enjoying direct flights before Australians, who must currently fly through New Zealand.

Benefitting from Air New Zealand’s decision not to resume its Auckland to LAX route, Hawaiian Airlines thinks the service will appeal to US travellers transiting via Hawaii.

“This service greatly expands travel opportunities between the Cook Islands and the United States, thanks to our well-timed connections and robust network, including service between Hawai’i and eight California cities,” said Ingram.

Cook Islands prime minister Mark Brown said that Hawaiian Airlines was a “perfect partner for the Cook Islands.”

Brown said that the news came at a time when the Cook Islands were trying to rebuild their International tourism after a long pandemic lockdown. The return of US routes was seen as a vital step to rebuild tourism routes from the northern hemisphere.

“Hawaiian’s Honolulu-Rarotonga service connects us to Los Angeles, the Pacific Northwest, and many other large US Mainland cities,” said Brown.

Hawaiian Airlines was last in the Cook Islands 30 years ago, flying a service from 1987 through 1993.

Now it seems the time is right to relink the with Rarotonga and the Pa Enua.

Cook Islands Tourism says they are still awaiting an announcement on when non-stop flights from Sydney and Los Angeles would resume. However its website advises there are daily flights available via Auckland and quick layover options on the weekends for transferring passengers in Auckland.

In September the Cook Islands dropped all remaining Covid-19 related travel restrictions, to ease arrivals for international travellers.

Visitors to the islands no longer need to show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 result to board a plane to Rarotonga.



