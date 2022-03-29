Some things are reassuringly similar about Hawaii's tourism return: The Surf Fence of Paia in Maui. Photo / Getty Images

Some things are reassuringly similar about Hawaii's tourism return: The Surf Fence of Paia in Maui. Photo / Getty Images

Aloha. It's been a while, Hawaii!



After almost two and a half years, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will return to Auckland from July 4 this year.



Honolulu just got a bit closer and higher up on the wish lists of many New Zealand travellers. Waikiki Beach could soon be full of Kiwis, especially as other air links to popular winter sun destinations won't be back until next year.



Air New Zealand announced earlier this year it would also be reconnecting Auckland with weekly flights to the American Pacific Islands from 'Independence Day'.

The US leisure connection has been prioritised over popular pre-pandemic routes, such as Bali, which carriers have said will not be back until 2023 at the earliest.



85,000 Kiwis flew to Hawaii every year, pre-pandemic. While the ticketed price is a little higher than before (with return fares dropping below $500 in 2019) it's likely to become more affordable with more air links and competition out of New Zealand and Australia.

However, there have been a lot of changes to the 'Aloha State' over the past 28 months.



Here's what New Zealand travellers need to know, before getting their lūʻau on.

0 to 100 real quick: Hawaii broke tourism records last year after a pandemic visitor drought. Photo / Little Plant, Unsplash

Hikers expect to book ahead

After the pandemic pause Hawaii's islands saw a tourism boom of 1.8 million visitors last July, a record for the state.

Things went from zero to 100, real quick, said Hawaii Tourism Authority's president John De Fries.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the Tourism Hawaii chief described the sudden return after the lockdown "like putting 220 volts through a 110-volt circuit."

There are now several circuit breakers and features that have been brought in to preserve some of the pandemic peace experienced in 2020 - while welcoming back important tourism dollars.

This includes measures like permits for some national parks.

Natural attractions such as the black sand beaches of Wai'anapanapa State Park and the Kauai's Kalalau hiking trail now need reservations. These must be applied for up to 30 days in advance, depending on the season.

Entry fees for non residents are also now being charged at between $5 to $15 USD per person.

Popular trails such as those through the Take Hanauma Bay reserve in Oahu have dropped visitor caps drastically, from 3000 hikers a day to 720.

Plan early and book ahead is De Fries' advice.

Hawaii Airlines and Air New Zealand will be returning to Honolulu from July 4. Photo / Luke McKeowen, Unsplash

Taking a leaf out of the Tiaki Promise

Like New Zealand's introduction of a pledge for responsible visitors in 2019, the Taiaki Promise, has been adopted in the Islands.

Those catching Hawaiian Airlines flights in July will be played a short video that will be very familiar to Kiwis. However, Hawaii's tourism authority are keen you should pay attention to requests for coral-safe sunscreen and to keep your distance from monk seals and other wildlife.

Decolonising tourism experiences

Many Hawaiians expressed the feeling that though things were tough during the pandemic lockdowns, it felt as if they "got their islands back".

The tourism board has looked at reclaiming a few other parts of travel traditions, presenting a more "authentic" spin on Hawaiian culture.

For example the garlands of Orchids (mostly imported from Southeast Asia) will be replaced with local flowers, grown by local nurseries. Grass Skirts and other tiki clichés will be abandoned for more traditional clothing, canned ukulele music for a spotlight on Hawaiian artists.

Give and take

Since November Hawaii Tourism USA and the Hawaii Tourism Authority have teamed up to reward mindful travellers.



The islands have been rewarding travellers who give back and get involved sustainability initiatives. Get a free night's accommodation in exchange for a beach clean or helping to replant native bush.



Since last year the program has grown to 110 hotels and tourism operators, which have all committed to rewarding guests who give back.







Entry requirements don't forget your ESTA

As the 50th State of the USA, many of the same entry conditions apply to Hawaii. This includes applying for an ESTA visa waiver ahead of time.

Leisure passengers entering the US are required to show proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

You'll also need to get tested for Covid-19 three to five days after arrival.