The first quarantine-free Australian tourists arrive in Bali today, after two years. Photo / Cassie Gallegos, Unsplash

As the first quarantine-free Australians land in Bali New Zealanders will have to wait.



Following the easing of Indonesia's entry requirements, Australian carriers are restarting quarantine-free air links to Bali for vaccinated tourists today.



But as Jetstar and Qantas launch regular flights from Melbourne and Sydney, direct links from New Zealand may still be a year away.



Air New Zealand, which ran seasonal flight between Auckland and Denpasar Airport, said this service would not be back for winter.



"Bali re-opening to tourists is welcomed news," said a spokesperson for the airline.



"Air New Zealand is looking to resume seasonal services to Bali in 2023. As always, we will continue to monitor demand to the destination."



Emirates, another operator of a popular link out of Auckland, said that its Bali service was "among the many routes that remain suspended due to ongoing impacts related to the Covid-19 pandemic."



The flight was aimed at those taking Indonesian surf breaks, with promotional specials offering free luggage handing on surfboards.



The only links to the 'Island of the Gods' now involve transfers in Australia or Singapore.



This morning Jetstar reported a sold-out flight from Melbourne "marking the first time Jetstar has flown to Bali since flights were grounded on 26 March, 2020."



From Today, Jetstar will operate three-weekly Bali services from Melbourne.

"We are very excited to return to Bali today after two long years, and we are confident that Bali will quickly regain its position as our most popular international tourist destination now that borders are open," chief executive Gareth Evans told 7 News.

Parent company Qantas says their 787s will return from Sydney, as of 28 March.

Bali entry rules for travellers

From 7 March Indonesia opened Bali to vaccinated tourists from 23 countries, including New Zealand.

Fully vaccinated tourists can enter without quarantine, but must show accommodation plans and hotel bookings for four days and proof of a negative PCR test.

Bali ended the requirement for a three-day quarantine period last week.

New Zealanders are able to transit through Australia to a third country, but will have to follow the State Health Guidelines for international travellers.

If the transit time is longer than 24 hours, passengers will have to follow testing and self-isolation requirements.

Passengers on connecting flights with a transit time of less than 8-hours can stay airside.