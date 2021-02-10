Grandfather spared jail for death of child dropped from cruise ship window

Grandfather Salvatore Anello pictured with Chloe. Photo / Supplied

The passenger who dropped his 18-month-old granddaughter to her death from a cruise ship has been sentenced in Puerto Rico.

Defendant Salvatore Anello was found guilty of "negligent homicide" in the trial into the July 2019 incident, which resulted in the death on a family holiday aboard Royal Caribbean ship Freedom of the Seas.

Chloe Wiegand fell over 35 metres onto the quayside on the port of San Juan, Puerto Rico while playing at a bank of glass windows.

On Monday the government gave a statement describing how Anello "negligently held a minor out an 11th floor window". After initially denying the charges, the grandfather pleaded guilty to "negligent homicide" after a deal with prosecutors.

18-month-old Chloe Wiegand died on the family cruise holiday in Puerto Rico. Photo / File

He was handed a three-year sentence on probation from the unincorporated US territory. He will be able to serve this in his home state of Michigan.

Attorney Michael Winkleman, who represented the rest of the Wiegand family, said this was done in the interest of time. The guilty plea was given so that the Wiegands could focus on a civil case against the cruise line.

Following the sentencing Anello continued to say he "committed no crime" but rather chose not to contest the charges.

"It was a choice of focusing our resources and deciding the best path to tell Chloe's story and devote our family's energy was in the civil case."

"I miss you so much Chloe," he added.

Chloe Wiegand fell to her death fomr the 11th story of ship Freedom of the Seas. Photo / File

He said the sentence brought a mixture of anger and relief:

"Relief that I will serve no jail time and that I did not have to admit any facts. Relief for my family so that we can close this chapter and move on together," he said.

However the "anger" remained at the heat of the civil case the family was filing against Royal Caribbean over the death of the grandchild.

A statement from the family's attorney said that the civil case against the cruise line had completed preliminary stages and that "there is not a single piece of evidence to support the argument that Salvatore Anello was aware the window was open."

The family's civil case against Royal Caribbean will be heard in April.