Google Maps reveals ‘most searched cultural attraction’ in 2022

Google has revealed the most searched cultural attractions and scenic spots on Google Maps this year. Photo / File

Google has revealed a list of 10 cultural landmarks and 10 scenic spots most searched for on Google Maps in 2022.

As 2022 comes to a close, Google has released its annual Year In Search list of the most searched questions, people, movies, sporting events and more.

Using Google Maps data, the technology company has also released a list of the cultural landmarks and scenic spots most searched for by people using the app.

Many items on the cultural landmarks list will be familiar to those who love travel and feature many bucket-list spots in the UK, Europe and Asia.

London proved popular amongst Google Maps users and had the two most-searched attractions; Buckingham Palace and Big Ben.

Buckingham Palace in London. Photo / 123RF

Many people also wondered where to find the Great Pyramid of Giza, making the Egyptian landmark the third most popular landmark on Google Maps, followed by Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Other places people needed help locating were the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall and Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei City and France’s Louvre and Palais Idéal.





Google Maps: Top cultural landmarks

1) Buckingham Palace, London, United Kingdom

2) Big Ben, London, United Kingdom

3) The Great Pyramid of Giza, Al Giza Desert, Egypt

4) Christ the Redeemer, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

5) Royal Palace of Brussels, Brussels, Belgium

6) Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, Taipei City, Taiwan

7) Songshan Cultural and Creative Park, Taipei City, Taiwan

8) Louvre Pyramid, Paris, France

9) Palais Idéal, Hauterives, France

10) Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul, South Korea

As for the most-searched scenic spots on Google Maps, London nicked the top spot again with the Sky Garden.

Nicknamed the ‘walkie-talkie’, the large glass tower boasts three stories of landscaped public gardens with panoramic views of London city below.

Further down the list, people also searched for Setas de Sevilla, a wooden architectural sculpture in Spain, a set of eight Japanese ponds called Oshino Hakkai in Oshino and Petrin Tower in Rome.

Notably absent from both lists were any locations in the US, Australia and New Zealand.

Google Maps: Top scenic spots

1) Sky Garden, London, United Kingdom

2) Setas de Sevilla, Seville, Spain

3) Tanah Lot, Bali, Indonesia

4) HeHa Ocean View, Special Region of Yogyakarta, Indonesia

5) Ponta da Piedade, Lagos, Portugal

6) Oshino Hakkai, Oshino, Japan

7) Belvedere del Gianicolo, Rome, Italy

8) Petrin Tower, Prague, Czechia

9) Miradouro de Santa Luzia, Lisbon, Portugal

10) Wuling, Nantou County, Taiwan