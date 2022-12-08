TSA Great Lakes released an image of a dog which 'accidentally' passed through the X-ray screening at Dane County Regional Airport, Wisconsin. Photo / Supplied, US TSA

A dog had a very “rough” journey this week when security screening at a Wisconsin airport noticed something odd.

On Tuesday TSA Great Lakes shared an image with a PSA for passengers to “please remove your pets” from luggage before putting it through the X-ray machines.

The small dog was discovered - in high definition imagery - passing through the machine at Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin.

The Dachshund-Chihuahua cross was “accidentally” put through the screening because the owner was unaware of the proper protocol and failed to mention she was travelling with an animal.

When looking at the nondescript, black backpack - you can see how staff would be surprised to find a dog inside.

“After (the dog) was discovered by the X-ray operator, the officer explained the proper process to the passenger and confirmed she had disclosed she was travelling with the pet to the airline,” a TSA spokesperson told USA TODAY.

The backpack was found to be satisfactory for transporting the dog - if a little hard to tell it was carrying live animals.

“After her bags were cleared, she proceeded to her gate.”

Explaining the “proper way to travel with your pet” the TSA said that animals should be carried through the body scanner to avoid giving it a high dose of radiation. The container is to go through the X-ray machine with the rest of your checked items.

“If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available.”

Video: Here’s the proper way to travel with your pet. Note: This is a @TSA PreCheck passenger traveling with a cat. If you think your pet will attempt an escape, ask to speak with a supervisor before removing the animal. Alternative screening options may be available. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/NL2jNjni2l — TSA_GreatLakes (@TSA_GreatLakes) December 6, 2022

While animals are welcome at airports, the TSA advised passengers that airlines’ rules on travelling with pets differ. Travellers should research thoroughly or contact their airline before trying to check in with their cat.

The TSA have encountered all kinds of methods of passengers trying to transport pets in luggage and on their person.

Just last month screening at New York’s JFK Airport were shocked to find a live cat in the checked luggage of a passenger.

The TSA said the stow-away feline was “unintentional” and that the traveller was not aware it had crawled in while packing. The cat, which was unharmed, was thought to belong to a neighbour.

We’re letting the cat out of the bag on a hiss-toric find. This CATch had our baggage screening officers @JFKairport saying, “Come on meow”! Feline like you have travel questions reach out to our furiends @AskTSA. They’re available every day, from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. (ET). pic.twitter.com/LpIkLbAgzC — TSA (@TSA) November 22, 2022



