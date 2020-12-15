GO NZ: New Zealand's best active adventures Nelson to Waitaki

Cycle a section of the 200km Hawkes Bay Trail. Photo / Supplied

NELSON

Super fit: Choose from a range of single and multi-day trails with Helibike Nelson for an intrepid mountain bike adventure.

Take a multi-day hike with Southern Wilderness Guides on the famous Heaphy Track in Kahurangi National Park.

Beginners: Take a Great Taste Trail tour on e-bikes with Kiwi Journeys to experience coastal, valley and rail routes, all in one ride. Visit hop gardens and orchards and stop off for a refreshing swim.

Families: Embark on a guided trip with Cape Farewell Horse Treks. Ride along a beautiful Golden Bay beach or up into the hills overlooking Farewell Spit.

Paddle a waka to Toka Ngawhā (Split Apple Rock) with Waka Abel Tasman (accessible) or take a family-focused kayak tour around the Tata Islands and Abel Tasman National Park with Golden Bay Kayaks.

Accessible adventures: Board a scenic cruise or a boat tour with Abel Tasman Sea Shuttle or Abel Tasman Eco Tours. Both companies can accommodate wheelchair users and mobility issues - contact them for more information and to talk through specific requirements.

Regenerating forest: Hike the coastal Nydia Bay Track. Photo / Supplied

MARLBOROUGH

Super fit: Walk or bike the Nydia Bay Track through coastal and regenerating forest. This fantastic single-track ride provides a great challenge for experienced mountain bikers and walkers with steep climbs and descents, rugged tree roots and brilliant views.

Beginners: Take the Queen Charlotte Track, stretching from Ship Cove to Anakiwa. Experience panoramic ocean views and thriving native bush, home to weka, fantail, wood pigeon and even seals. Water taxis are available to transfer you to and from the track and to transport your gear each night to your accommodation.

Families: Walk the Snout Track to the Queen Charlotte View lookout, then carry on to the end of the headland for a picnic. This is an ideal walk for those who have just a few hours to experience the stunning views of the Marlborough Sounds.

Accessible adventures Enjoy the scenic beauty of the Pelorus Bridge Scenic Reserve. Journey through ancient forest to the edge of the beautiful Pelorus River. Many of the tracks here are wide, gentle, and built to a standard suitable for wheelchairs.

Hardcore: Complete the Tombstone Track if you dare. Photo / Supplied, Hurunui

HURUNUI

Super fit: Hardcore mountain bikers can take a ride on the newly completed Tombstone Track in Hanmer Forest Park. Crafted over four years the advanced single-track provides an 185m climb to the highest point followed by an exciting descent with twists, turns and drops.

Beginners: Take a short walk up to the recently restored Balmoral Fire Lookout for stunning views over the braided Hurunui River and across the Amuri plains.

Families: Keep your eyes peeled in Hanmer Heritage Forest for woody forest creatures on the Forest Amble. You might just spot a friendly pooch, the BFG or an orangutan. Or look for Tinker Bell on the Fairy Door Walk, a half-hour woodlands discovery along the lower Dog Stream track.

Accessible adventure: Have a soak and a play in the mineral-rich waters of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa while enjoying the mountain vistas. The complex has good wheelchair access including ramp access on one pool, aqua chair/lifts available on many others, and accessible changing rooms are available.

Discover the woodland creatures in the Hanmer Heritage Forest. Photo / Supplied

KAIKŌURA

Super fit: Hit the trails at Middle Hill MTB for an adrenaline rush with spectacular views of the Kaikōura ranges and the Pacific Ocean. The hill country at Middle Hill Farm has been transformed into an ever-increasing network of downhill trails that mountain bikers will relish.

Beginners: Paddle the unique coastal area of Kaikōura, bursting with marine life and scenic views. Kayaking Kaikōura offers experienced guides and is home to New Zealand's first and only pedal kayak tour of its kind - highly recommended for children.

Families: Swim with New Zealand Fur Seals (kekeno) in their own marine environment with Seal Swim Kaikōura. These guided tours will get you as close as possible to the magnificent creatures. The experience is listed as one of the world's Top 10 Marine Encounters by Lonely Planet.

All the whanau can enjoy Mackenzie country's alpine lakes. Photo / Supplied

MACKENZIE

Super fit: Get on your bike with The Alps 2 Ocean Cycle Trail, one of New Zealand's great rides. ​This pleasant mix of on and off-road trails links the Southern Alps to the Pacific Ocean. Allow 4-6 days for the 301km trail.

Beginners: Jump in the saddle with Mackenzie Alpine Horse Trekking. Choose from a half-hour to 3.5-hour ride, and learn about the history of the region while being guided across the high country. The highlight? Reaching the shores of Tekapō and taking your horse for a swim.

Families: Experience the joy of water activities with Water Rides at Lake Ruataniwha Holiday Parks & Motels. Learn to stand up paddleboard or kayak for the first time. Hire transparent kayaks to take in every bit of the turquoise water at Lake Ruataniwha or hire a water bike and ride on water.

WAITAKI

Super fit: Cycle 306km of tree-lined lakes and geosites on the Alps2Ocean Cycle Trail. The 4-6 day ride includes a new off-road section - Sailor's Cutting to Benmore Dam, offering a great workout and stunning scenery.

Beginners: Hit the waves at All Day Bay in Kakanui, a sandy beach with consistent surf and knockout coastal views. A great place to learn safe surfing practices with Learn to Surf Kakanui.

Families: Explore Herbert Forest on the Swallows Track circuit. The round 1.5 hour trip from Reid Rd is well-formed with lots of steps. Be sure to look out for the cave at the halfway point. Also suitable for the family dog.

Accessible adventures: Enjoy the Waitaki River with Braided River Jet Boating. With customised trips available to suit individual needs, the folk at Braided River will work to make a trip down the stunning river comfortable and fun.

