GO NZ: Matariki special - Māori tourism operator Waka Abel Tasman and Ulva's Guided Tours

Waka Abel Tasman tours take guests out on the waters of Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Ian Trafford

This Herald Travel series focuses on Māori tourism businesses around the country, showcasing who they are, what they do, and what they have to offer Kiwi travellers.

Lee-Anne Jago (Ngāti Māhuta, Rauwaka) and Todd Jago (Ngāti Raukawa): Waka Abel Tasman, Nelson

Why should Kiwis choose to do one of your tours?

This is a unique experience for Kiwis. Our tours are fully inclusive of all ages and abilities while being comfortable and safe. It is not uncommon to have three generations out in our waka.

What can they expect on a tour with you?

Without giving away too much, they can experience manaakitanga, (feeling welcome and looked after), kotahitanga (inclusiveness, feeling part of the experience), connections and gaining some new knowledge with plenty to reflect on and discuss after the trip with friends or family. Unique local produce is supplied on our tours.

Waka Abel Tasman's tours are held in tikanga Maori, fully celebrating culture and sharing matauranga (knowledge). Photo / Oliver Weber, nelsontasman.nz

How do your tours celebrate te ao Māori?

Our trips are held in tikanga Māori - we fully celebrate our culture and share matauranga (knowledge). From the moment we start you will feel the depth of this holistic experience. We help you to understand why we do things in a particular way.

What do you love most about your job?

The fact it doesn't feel like a job when you are sharing with people the experience in our waka on the moana, with beautiful golden sand beaches, native bush and wildlife.

Lee-Anne and Todd Jago, owner-operators of Waka Abel Tasman, pictured in Kaiteriteri. Photo / Supplied

What are some of your other favourite things to see and do within your local region?

Kaiteriteri beach and the Abel Tasman National Park, the Riuwaka Resurgence and Motueka Sunday market are always good. We also have awesome cafes and breweries too.

Ulva Goodwillie (Rapuwai, Kati Māmoe, Waitaha) Ulva's Guided ToursRakiura Stewart Island

Bird-watching in the forests of Ulva Island, during an Ulva's Guided Tours experience. Photo / Supplied

Why should Kiwis choose to do one of your tours?

Ulva's Guided Walks is one of the original bird-watching and botanical companies at Rakiura Stewart Island. I started more than 20 years ago, when visitors would ask for someone to show them around Ulva Island. Our whole team live and work here and all have their own special story to tell, their connection to Rakiura.

What can they expect on a tour with you?

A small group, a gentle amble through ancient temperate rainforest with one of our wonderful guides, an introduction to Ulva Island's history and our stunning rare birds and plants. There are many spectacular forests in New Zealand, but Ulva Island SOUNDS incredible too.

How do your tours celebrate te ao Māori?

We talk about the ecology of the Ulva Island forest, how the trees feed the birds and the birds distribute the seeds, we don't just point out birds and name them. The connectedness of the forest as a whole rather than its individual parts, how it fits with the world. Since Rakiura became a Dark Sky Sanctuary I have become more conscious of how special our night sky is too and the importance of protecting it – mō tātou, ā, mō kā uri ā muri ake nei (for us and our children after us). When the clouds part to reveal the Milky Way while we are on our evening kiwi-spotting tour it is breathtaking. We realise how small we really are.

Ulva Goodwillie, owner and guide of Ulva's Guided Tours. The tourism operator takes guests to Ulva Island from Rakiura Stewart Island. Photo / Supplied

What do you love most about your job?

That I get to share Ulva Island with people from all walks of life. It's a stunning environment, an ever-changing canvas, and I never tire of it.



What are some of your other favourite things to see and do within your local region?

Many people that work in tourism at Stewart Island tend to hibernate when visitor numbers drop, and while I do that, I also adore going to Ulva Island by myself. Mason Bay is stunning if the chance of a scenic flight comes up, and also getting out on a boat for a cruise up Freshwater River. Our night sky, particularly in winter, is stunning. The first time I saw the Jewel Box I could hardly contain myself.

