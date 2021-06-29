Travel inspiration: Kiwi actor, writer Nicola Kāwana's favourite NZ travel memories

Actor/playwright Nicola Kāwana would love to take a luxury holiday in the Bay of Islands. Photo / Fullers Great Sights, Supplied

Actor and writer Nicola Kāwana shares her most memorable Kiwi holiday stories

What are your favourite memories from childhood family holidays in New Zealand?



Black sand, brown skin. The smell of canvas and the roar of the open ocean. Bare feet, torches and night eeling with cousins. Playing hide n seek in the sand dunes. Swimming the ocean then jumping off the cliff into the Waingongoro river below. Freedom.

Where is your favourite off the beaten track/secret spot in NZ to get away from it all?

Ohawe Beach, South Taranaki. See above. It's my turangawaewae. It's not a tourist attraction. The coastline is wild with looming cliffs. You can walk the beach around to the river and often be the only person there. If you don't count all the Tūpuna (ancestors) who remain, which is what makes it a wāhi taonga (place of significance) to me.

If you were heading on a family getaway now, where would you go?

Rotorua, to get a bit of hot pool action. Also Te Paea, Guide Sophia is my great-great Aunt. I have written her into my play as she is one of the sisters of my protagonist, Lucy Lord. I feel like I need to go and visit her resting place at Whakarewarewa again.

Nicola Kāwana's debut work as a playwright, Kupapa, plays July 3-10 at Te Pou Theatre. Photo / Supplied

What's your dream NZ roadtrip?

Te Wai Pounamu (South Island) in a campervan in the summertime. A cliche I know, but one day… I've been up and down both sides but never taken the time to really explore. My great-great-grandparents, Ludovico and Margaret Martini, set up a hotel in Denniston when they immigrated to Aotearoa in the olden days. It's on my to-travel list to visit.

And if you could choose one ultimate, luxury, dream holiday in NZ, where would you go?

A private waterfront villa somewhere in the Bay Of Islands would do quite nicely. Preferably with a hot pool and a dinghy. No need for service. I'm an active relaxer and find cooking soothing. And the Bay of Islands is ridiculously pretty and rich in whakapapa on the creation of this "New Zealand".

Nicola Kāwana presents the premiere of her debut work as a playwright, Kūpapa, playing July 3-10 at Te Pou Theatre. Nicola is also a performer in Mauri Tau, Silo Theatre's immersive audio experience, premiering via silotheatre.co.nz on your smartphones from July 2-18.

