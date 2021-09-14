GO NZ: Luxury lodge fine dining recipes to create at home

Huka Lodge executive chef Paul Froggatt has created a tasty home menu to enjoy in - or out - of lockdown. Photo / Supplied

Huka Lodge's executive chef Paul Froggatt shares recipes from his kitchen, easy to recreate at home.

In our house we love vegetables but, when I was growing up it wasn't always the case. In the wintertime in England, we always had boiled Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots and there was always roast beef.

The beef is easy - I'm sure everyone knows how to cook a good steak. The way I do it is to leave the meat out of the fridge to come to room temperature and then cook it on a very hot pan, turning every 30 seconds or so. When you have a good crust add some butter and lots of garlic and thyme and baste until the right cooking temperature is reached. I am very lucky to have some fresh horseradish, so I just grate some over the top as an extra touch.

Enjoy!

Roast beef, brussel sprouts, whole cauliflower and baby carrots by Huka Lodge executive chef, Paul Froggatt. Photo / Supplied

Brussels sprouts with Asian dressing and miso lemon puree

Brussels sprouts

500g Brussels sprouts

100ml olive oil

3 Tbsp chopped coriander

2 Tbsp chopped spring onions

Fish sauce dressing

¼ cup good fish sauce

¼ cup water

3 Tbsp rice wine vinegar

3 Tbsp lime juice

¼ sugar

2 garlic cloves chopped

2 hot chillis thinly chopped

Miso lemon puree

125 yellow miso

35g mirin

35g sake

15g lemon skin

40g sesame oil

Preheat the oven to 175C, take the Brussels sprouts and remove any of the outer leaves and cut into quarters or half depending on the size. Place them in a bowl and toss with the olive oil, season very lightly with salt and pepper.

Roast the Brussels sprouts in the oven until they are very nice and golden brown and crispy.

Take the items for the fish sauce dressing and mix, making sure the sugar dissolves, then add in the chopped coriander and spring onions and set aside.

Take the mirin and sake and bring to the boil and burn off the alcohol, then place everything into the blender and blend to smooth. Reserve in the refrigerator until needed.

When everything is ready, season the roasted Brussels sprouts with the fish sauce dressing when still warm.

In the bowl place some of the miso lemon puree and then place the Brussels sprouts on top and sprinkle with chopped coriander and spring onions,

Whole roasted cauliflower recipe

1 whole cauliflower

2 red onions

5 cloves of garlic

15g smoked paprika

10g thyme

5g rosemary

5g oregano

100ml sherry

1 lemon

You will need to find a pot that can fit the whole cauliflower in and a lid to cover.

Peel away the outer leaves from the cauliflower, peel the onions and cut into quarters.

Place the onions at the bottom of the pot to make a nest for the cauliflower to sit on.

Take the rest of the items except for the sherry and place into a blender and blend to make a paste.

When you have a paste, rub this all over the whole cauliflower making sure you get all over. Place the cauliflower on top of the onions and add the sherry.

Roast in an oven at 170C for about an hour depending on the size. After one hour take off the lid and roast for 20 minutes more. When the time is up, squeeze over the juice from the lemon and sprinkle with some fresh chilli, roasted almonds and some chopped herbs.

Baby carrots

1kg baby carrots

1 pinch of ground roasted cumin seed

1 pinch of ground roasted coriander seeds

3 Tbsp water

150g Greek yoghurt

Fresh dill leaves

2 spoon olive oil

Heat a large pan so that you can lay all the carrots out flat in the pan, add the olive oil to the pan and heat. When the pan is hot, add the carrots and lightly roast them until a little colour is all over them for about 5-6 min then add the cumin, coriander and the water and cover with a lid and turn down to a simmer. The water should evaporate, and the carrots should be cooked. Season the Greek yoghurt with some ground cumin and salt.

Once the carrots are cooked sprinkle over some of the dill leaves.

Huka Lodge executive chef Paul Froggatt's apple tart is inspired by the apple pies his grandmother used to make. Photo / Supplied

Apple tart

Pastry:

225g of flour

1 lemon

150g of butter

75g of caster sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

1 pinch of salt

Together rub the flour, salt, lemon zest and butter until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs, then add the sugar to the mixture. Beat together the egg yolk and the whole egg and slowly add these to the mixture. Mix until the pastry forms a ball. Wrap tightly in cling film and refrigerate for two hours

Line your tart tin (18cm) with greaseproof paper. Roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to 2mm in thickness. Carefully arrange the rolled pastry into the tin and use any excess pastry to push into the corners to ensure the pastry is flush with the tin.

Line your pastry with baking paper and use small baking beans or, better yet, rice to fill the lined tart shell. Bake blind for about 10 minutes or until the pastry is starting to turn golden brown. Remove the beans or rice and leave the tart to cool.

Apple compote

4 red apples

1 vanilla pod

100g sugar

50g butter

Peel and core the apple and cut into small pieces about the same size, melt the butter and then add the apples, sugar and vanilla and cover. Cook over a low heat until nice and soft and there is no more liquid, then blend to make a smooth puree.

Vanilla butter

150g unsalted good-quality butter

75g sugar

1 vanilla pod

Soften the butter and mix with the sugar and the vanilla until nice and smooth.

To build the tart:

5-6 granny smith apples

Vanilla butter

Tart base

Start by spreading the puree all over the bottom of the tart making sure it is nice and even. Peel and core the apples and slice off the cheeks of the apple very thin.

Starting at the outside of the tart work your way around the edge slice by slice to make something that looks like a fan. Keep going all the way around until you start working into the middle of the tart. Once you have reached the middle, lightly brush with the vanilla butter covering all of the apples - take care when you do this not to move any of the apple.

Bake the completed tart in a pre-heated oven at 175c for about 10-15 min or until the apples are golden brown.

When cooked remove from the oven and carefully brush lightly with the vanilla butter just to glaze the tart, leave to cool for a few minutes before taking out of the tart base.

Best served warm with some icecream or just on its own.

hukalodge.com