GO NZ: Holidays that celebrate te ao Māori

The Bridge to Nowhere, over the Whanganui River. Photo / Getty

When we can practise manaakitanga beyond bubbles, enjoy some of our taonga, writes Sarah Pollok

Aotearoa's dramatic mountain ranges, spectacular white beaches or serene lush forests are great taonga (treasures), and a precious source of identity for tangata whenua. According to te ao Māori, we are all kaitiaki (guardians) of this taonga (treasure), with a responsibility to demonstrate kaitiakitanga (care and respect of nature) and manaakitanga (care and respect of people and place).

So, if you're looking to fully experience Aotearoa, its rich history and sacred natural landscapes, there are few better ways than with an overnight or multi-day tour run by New Zealand's best Māori-owned or operated companies.

Waitomo caves. Photo / 123rf

TIME Unlimited, Auckland

From touring Waitomo caves to soaking in Rotorua spas, trekking Tongariro or exploring the grounds of Waitangi, TIME Unlimited offers luxury trips dedicated to kaupapa Māori (story-telling, attractions, activities). Co-founded by Ceillhe Tewhare Teneti Hema Sperath and her husband Neill, TIME stands for "To integrate Māori experiences" and does exactly that, offering a diverse collection of tours that travel from Auckland to Wellington, Northland, and everywhere in-between. Each day is a perfect mix of organised experiences and optional add-ons.

Te Urewera forest. Photo / 123rf

Whakatau Rainforest Retreat, Bay of Plenty

Far off the popular tourist track, tucked between the Bay of Plenty and Hawke's Bay is where you'll find Te Urewera forest (which is recognised in Aotearoa as having a legal identity). Humming with a sacred history and cultural significance, the land is one you can only fully experience when you know its stories. Proudly owned and operated by descendants of Nga Tamariki o Te Kohu (Children of the Mist), Te Urewera Treks is passionate about sharing those very stories to help you fall in step with nature as you venture through it. Choose a day walk around Arohaki Lagoon, challenge yourself with a 4-day tramp around Lake Waikaremoana or relax with an overnight stay in their Whakatau rainforest retreat.

Tamaki Maori Village. Photo / Graeme Murray

Tamaki Māori Village, Rotorua

A trip to Rotorua isn't complete without visiting Tamaki Māori Village, so why not extend the beloved experience with an overnight stay? Founded in 1989 by Doug and Mike Tamaki, the iconic village is dedicated to honouring Mana Whenua (The Land), Mana Tangata (The People), and Mana Atua (The Spirit) from the moment you walk in. Begin with an immersive tour through the village, as local guides explain the Māori history, customs and protocols, followed by a powerful song and dance performance and authentic hangi dinner. Finnish the day gathered around a bonfire as Māori myths and legends are shared before taking a dip in the private forest spa pool and falling asleep in a traditional carved whare moe (sleeping house).

Nau Mai New Plymouth Tours, New Plymouth

Taranaki may be blessed with a flourishing forest and a gorgeous maunga (mountains), but to simply enjoy its views and features is to miss the true magic; the centuries-old tales of how the land came to be. New Zealand's almost perfect volcanic cone, Mount Taranaki should not be missed. For Tama (Ngāti Maniapoto) and Gina (Te Atiawa and Ngāti Mutunga) Blackburn, Nau Mai Tours is devoted to showing visitors Taranaki through local eyes with small multi-day tours. Bringing the land and its history to life with hose treks, forest walks, cycle trips and more.

Ōwhango Adventures, Ruapehu

Like most natural features, the Whanganui River doesn't just provide food, transport and water to its local people (collectively called Ngāti Hau), but has also been a source of strength and identity through the centuries. It's this ancestral respect for the river that sits at the heart of Ōwhango Adventures; a locally run adventure company that specialises in taking you along Aotearoa's longest navigable river. Whether you take a one-day paddle or a five-day expedition, guides reveal hidden tales of the awa (river) through local knowledge, karakia (prayer) and waiata (song).

Te Wharewaka o Pōneke, Wellington

Seen the surface of Wellington? Then it's time to explore its roots on a waka (canoe) or walking tour with Te Wharewaka o Pōneke. Every tour, whether it's on land or water, begins at Te Aro Pā, where one of Wellington's largest Māori communities resided until the 1880s. From there, your kaiārahi (guide) will take you on a walk through the city, peeling back the layers of history hidden beneath your feet with intriguing tales and exclusive sites. Or, take to the ocean, where you'll first be welcomed into the wharewaka (boathouse), learn the basic commands and chants before taking to the ocean.

Waka Abel Tasman tours take guests out on the waters of Abel Tasman National Park. Photo / Ian Trafford

Waka Abel Tasman, Nelson

According to Todd (Ngati Raukawa) and Lee-Anne (Ngāti Māhuta, Ngāti Pou, Ngāti Raukawa), paddling a waka isn't just a fun way to experience nature, but a practice that connects you to a rich cultural heritage that goes back generations. So, along with their two daughters, the family set up Waka Abel Tasman; a company dedicating to helping people get outdoors, learn about Tikanga Māori Māori etiquette) and experience manaakitanga (feeling welcome and looked after). Take their popular two-hour journey around Split Apple Rock–Toka Ngawhā, or gather a crew and embark on a multi-day group journey you won't forget.

Whale Watch Kaikōura, Kaikōura

Don't be fooled by its size, Kaikōura may be a tiny seaside town on the South island's east coast but it's home to one of Aotearoa's top eco-tourism experiences, Whale Watch Kaikōura. Owned and operated by the indigenous Ngati Kuri people of Kaikōura, a sub-tribe of the Ngai Tahu Tribe, the company is governed by a whakaute (reverence) for the natural world. This means everything, from their boat engines to their charter routes, are dedicated to protecting and honouring the whales, dolphins and fur seals you'll encounter along the way.

Check alert level restrictions and Ministry of Health advice before travel. covid19.govt.nz