GO NZ: Matariki special - Māori tourism operators Canyonz Adventure Company and Tu Tika Tours

Canyonz Adventure Company takes guests into the Sleeping God Canyon in the Coromandel. Photo / Graeme Murray

This Herald Travel series focuses on Māori-owned and operated tourism businesses around the country, showcasing who they are, what they do, and what they have to offer Kiwi travellers.

Wayne Darlington (Ngāti Tamaterā, Ngāti Te Wehi, Ngāti Hikairo):Canyonz Adventure Company, Kauaeranga Valley, Coromandel

Why should Kiwis choose to do one of your tours?

We always strive to provide a unique real adventure experience. It's definitely not contrived and this has proven time and again to be, for many, one of the best experiences of their lives. That's pretty special we think and encourages us to continue to offer such a great real-life experience that's right on our doorstep - the Sleeping God Canyon.

What can they expect on a tour with you?

Abseiling, jumps, slides, zip lines and more. As part of the whole package, we provide all equipment needed including neo socks and shoes, all harness safety gear, wetsuits, lunch, snacks, stink jokes and some information and history of the area.

How does your tour celebrate te ao Māori?

Canyonz Adventure Company is Māori owned. It is celebrated through using our principles of manaakitanga, tiakitanga and whanaungatanga. We as a group of people naturally celebrate these things and this is often reflected in customer feedback in various review forums.

Expect to abseil, jump, slide, zip line and more on a tour with Canyonz Adventure Company into the Sleeping God Canyon in the Coromandel. Photo / Supplied

What do you love most about your job?

The people, the natural environment and the emotions on display.

canyonz.co.nz

Tu Tika ToursWhangārei Rangimarie Harding (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Terino)

Based in Whangārei, Tu Tika Tours aims to give guests a clear understanding of Māori culture. Photo / Supplied

Why should Kiwis choose to do one of your tours?

We think it is important that all people living in Aotearoa, whether they be Kiwis or not, should at the very least have an understanding of the tāngata whenua and Māori culture. Our experiences share how you can deepen your connection to Aotearoa. Let us open your heart and mind to te ao Māori – the Māori worldview and what that looks like. All done through manaakitanga and whakawhanaungatanga – looking after and caring for you, our visitors, by building special relationships through shared experiences.



What can they expect on a tour with you?

A clear understanding of Māori culture and what that means from the perspective of tāngata whenua/indigenous people of the land.

You will experience a full traditional pōwhiri/welcoming ceremony into our home – every aspect of the ceremony will be explained as to why we do what we do; enjoy freshly baked takakau/Māori bread with home-made jams and relishes with your morning tea to finish the welcoming ceremony; learn an easy and fun Māori song that will help you with the pronunciation of Māori words; make your very own kōrari putiputi – flax flower; see the most beautiful sights of Whangārei including waterfalls, kauri trees and pā sites and hear the incredible stories that share our connection to them; prepare your very own hāngī meal that you can enjoy for lunch.

Expect to be engaged, participate, connect and gain a much better understanding and insight into the real history of New Zealand and, most importantly, have fun.

Rangimarie and Mervyn Harding, hosts of Whangārei's Tu Tika Tours. Photo / Supplied

How do your tours celebrate te ao Māori?

By sharing our customs and protocols with visitors. We empower them to use their understanding and knowledge to share with others and engage with tāngata whenua.

What do you love most about your job?

Working with our whānau, especially our tamariki and meeting new people and sharing the real beauty of our culture with the world.

What are some of your other favourite things to see and do within your local region?

They don't call our rohe [region] the "winterless north" for nothing. Whangārei district is the home of 100 beautiful beaches, six majestical waterfalls, and many amazing nature walks that share our beautiful flora and fauna, including 500-year-old kauri trees. Our favourite beach is Pātaua, where we love to pick cockles and cook them on the hot plate right on the beach. Our favourite waterfall is Otuihau/Whangārei Falls, where our favourite nature walk starts and leads us through flora and fauna, past our ancient kauri trees and beneath our most significant pā site.

tutikatours.co.nz

