Adventurers install highline across cliff on Christchurch's Banks Peninsula

The line rig was installed across Banks Peninsula in Christchurch in May. Photo / Supplied

A group of adventurers has achieved a thrill of a lifetime.

Years in the making, a high-line was installed over a cliff and across a bay on Banks Peninsula near Christchurch.

A group of six people, from Queenstown and Wanaka, spent a weekend using the line as a tightrope, a swing and to base jump from.

Organiser and videographer Laurent Youmndingouetmoun, originally from France, told the Herald it all began when he met the landowners by chance.

"I saw this really big cliff on the coast and they told me it was a part of their property so since then I'd always wanted to check it out."

He visited the property and captured some drone shots to get a feel for the location.

His friend, Fernando who runs the Christchurch Slackline group, saw the footage and wondered if it would be possible to rig a highline across it.

"We met the landowners to ask them about the project and from there it all came together."

In October last year, they returned to the remote Fishermans Bay and installed some waratahs and anchors.

Then in May, the highline was erected and the fun began.

Even though Youmndingouetmoun himself was too afraid to use the highline, he said it "was amazing to watch the others".

"The whole weekend was really amazing just seeing them and being a part of the process from the beginning.

"It was such a great feeling because most of the group came down from Queenstown and Wanaka. So they came up just for the weekend, to see how dedicated and committed they are to their passion is really exciting."

Youmndingouetmoun said taking video for his YouTube channel YoumiTrip is his passion.

"I love to do drone videos so I like to hang out with this group because they always go to spots with a lot of exposure and really dramatic sceneries so it's always cool for me to follow them.

"For this particular project, I was the person who knew the owners so was in charge of organising and logistically talking to the owners."

