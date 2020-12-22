GO NZ: Eugenie Sage and Six60 on their hometown attractions - Akaroa to Invercargill

The best way to get to know Akaroa Habour is by kayak or swim: Eugenie Sage. Photo / Tim Cronshaw

Kiwi celebrities and local experts explain what makes their home town world-famous in New Zealand, and the things you should see and do when you visit.

Eugenie Sage - Banks Peninsula

What makes Banks Peninsula unique/iconic in New Zealand?

Banks Peninsula is the largest volcanic feature in Te Wai Pounamu/the South Island and has a rich natural and cultural history. The peninsula's volcanic history has given it a dramatic coastline with basalt outcrops, sea caves, pillow lava formations and two large harbours — Lyttelton and Akaroa, which are the eroded remnants of two large volcanoes, and the smaller Mt Herbert volcanic group. There is so much to see and do from tracks on the Port Hills and on the wider peninsula with stunning views, to learning more of the area's history, to kayaking or swimming In Akaroa Habour.

Akaroa is a nature tourism centre because the waters around Banks Peninsula are a stronghold for Hector's dolphin and spotted shag; and white flippered penguin and fur seals are also found. The locals are very friendly and welcoming of visitors

What's the first place/attraction in the region you'd recommend to a visitor?

Go on a half-day cruise on Akaroa Harbour to see the peninsula from the sea and get close to the Hector's dolphins, see the spectacular sea cave in the Dan Rogers Marine Reserve and, if the seas are calm, the boat goes outside the harbour entrance.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Okains Bay Museum which has stories and artefacts from the settlement of Banks Peninsula. It has a nationally significant collection of Maori artefacts including tools, waka and personal items.

There's also Hinewai Reserve, a 1250-hectare ecological restoration project, owned by the Maurice White Native Forest Trust. The regeneration in this valley on the southeast of the peninsula is a tribute to nature's capacity to heal itself after repeated clearance. The reserve's walking tracks are open to the public.

Best spot to see the sunrise?

On the Lyttelton to Diamond Harbour ferry in winter when on a clear day the sun rises from the sea at the entrance to Lyttelton Harbour with a red wash in the sky.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Little River Cafe and Store on the Christchurch-Akaroa Road because there is great coffee in the cafe and the fascinating Little River Gallery to visit next door (after you have eaten the icecream) with regular exhibitions, beautiful prints, jewellery and local and New Zealand art.

What's your favourite memory of the region?

A toss-up between seeing the austere, weathered trunks of long-dead totara against grassy slopes and spectacular coastal views on one of the peninsula walks, such as at Port Levy Saddle, Pigeon Bay walkway or the Ōtepatotu Scenic Reserve walk to Lavericks Peak with its mossy forest and dramatic views; and paddling a sea kayak on a day with grey skies but a calm, windless sea in Akaroa Harbour. We spent at least five minutes watching a shag successfully wrestle with a large fish which looked far too big for it to swallow; before it succeeded.

Eugenie Sage is a Green Party List MP based in Banks Peninsula

Mel Parsons - West Coast

What makes the West Coast unique/iconic in New Zealand?

At the risk of sounding like a tourism advertorial, its natural beauty is truly breathtaking. I think growing up there you take it for granted but visiting now it's easy to see why tourists ooh and ahh all up and down the West Coast. The people, and unique character of each of the little towns dotted along the Coast are also pretty special.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

I always send visitors to Tauranga Bay, which is a beautiful, rugged bay with an epic surf break about 10 minutes drive out of Westport.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

The Ballroom Overhang is a few hours hiking up the Fox River, near Punakaiki. There are magnificent limestone formations all throughout the area, but this one is quite spectacular. The ballroom is a huge open expanse with a natural limestone roof, well worth the walk.

Ballroom Overhang: Bringing a hiking party to this West Coast hidden spot. Photo / R Rossiter; Department of Conservation

Where is the best spot to see the sunrise?

Being the West Coast I'd opt for a sunset — and it would have to be any of the countless gorgeous bays along the "Coast Road" — Highway 6 between Westport and Greymouth. If you are an early bird though, watching the sunrise from anywhere over the Paparoa Ranges in the Paparoa National Park is breathtaking.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Jude's caravan at the seal colony end of the Cape Foulwind walkway.

What's your favourite memory of the West Coast?

Summer nights sitting around beach bonfires — someone playing party guitar, the smell of wood-smoke in your clothes, salty hair, and bare feet buried in the sand.

Mel Parsons is a Kiwi musician, whose albums include Glass Heart and Drylands. melparsons.com

Aaron Hawkins - Dunedin

What makes Dunedin unique?

It's everything you'd expect of an urban centre, in a compact and accessible format. World class galleries, museums, food and drink, all tucked into the stunning natural landscapes that make us New Zealand's wildlife capital. The combined energy of twenty-odd thousand tertiary students living on campus helps, too.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

If you're here before February 28, the Ralph Hotere retrospective Ātete (To Resist) is absolutely essential. Taking up the entire first floor of the Dunedin Public Art Gallery, it's an overwhelming body of work that lays bare Ralph's legacy as an artist, an activist, and a human being.

Dundedin harbours strong memories for mayor Aaron Hawkins. Photo / Supplied

What's the best secret spot only locals know?

Bring your walking shoes and make a trip up to the recently refurbished Ross Creek Reservoir, complete with Victorian valve tower, a popular spot for runners and dog walkers. An oasis of calm, its celestial sculpture is due to be installed in the New Year.

Best place to see the sunrise?

I used to live in the hill suburbs, and watching the sun rise over the Otago Harbour on the way to work never got any less spectacular. The sky is on fire, and the reflection on the water makes it feel like you're walking down into a cauldron. Highly recommended.

Best place to buy an icecream?

Every town has their go-to giant icecream spot, and ours is the Rob Roy Dairy. For something more adventurous though your best bet is Patti's & Cream. They've just opened a shop up in Mornington, but you can still catch the original food truck at the St Clair Esplanade.

What's your favourite memory of Dunedin?

I grew up in Invercargill, but when I was a kid we'd come to rugby and cricket games at Carisbrook (RIP). The whole city would get behind the event, and the energy from the Octagon to the game and back was unforgettable. That's when I fell in love with this city.

Aaron Hawkins is the mayor of Dunedin. dunedinnz.com

Invercargill is 'a place of simple pleasures,' says Six60's Chris Mac. Photo / Supplied

Chris Mac, Six60 - Invercargill

What makes Invercargill unique?

Invercargill is truly and quintessentially New Zealand. Its history is still so evident surrounded by some of the most beautiful and rugged scenery New Zealand has to offer. Invercargill people are absolutely salt of the earth and although it is often overlooked as a holiday destination, it has just so much to offer.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

Get a cheese roll. Batch Cafe if you also want a coffee OR head to Tuatara for a cheese roll with great craft beers on tap. Both places are a great place to chill, featuring that famous Southland hospitality.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

For me, it's the shopping. I love fashion and I rarely leave invercargill without an extra bag. I won't give you all my secrets but I will say if you have the patience, the second-hand shopping in Invercargill can be very rewarding. This also includes some amazing antique shops tucked away in the city.

Where's the best spot to see the sunrise?

Bluff Hill has amazing views on a clear day. Plus, while you're down there you can get the iconic photo with the signpost, because what's the point of going to Southland without getting that photo, right?

'What's the point of going to Southland without getting that photo, right?' says Six60's Chris Mac. Photo / Supplied

Best place to buy an icecream?

Pamona St's $2.50 scoop is basically a meal. Local tip: they get smaller after 4pm, so get there early.

What's your favourite memory of the town/region?

My favourite memories of invercargill are the simplest ones. Making new friends in one of the great classic Southland pubs, taking a drive on Oreti Beach to eat fish and chips, wandering around the beautiful Queens Garden. It's a place of simple pleasures and it's one of my favourite places in the world because of it.

Chris Mac is bass guitarist for Six60, who are touring New Zealand from January 16 to February 27. For venues and tickets, go to six60.co.nz

Welcome to Gore: capital of capitals. Photo / NZPocketGuide

Mike Puru - Gore

What makes Gore unique?

Being the Capital of Capitals: capital of brown trout fishing, capital of country music and also it's a farming community who really look after each other.

What's the first place you'd recommend to a visitor?

The Eastern Southland Gallery which features 60 Ralph Hotere works as well as 400 works from the John Money collection.

Where is the best secret spot only locals know?

Dolamore Park, just on the outskirts of Gore. It's a beautiful 95-hectare scenic spot for walking, playing, riding or just having a picnic while native birds flit alongside you.

Where is the best place to see the sunrise?

The top of the Hokonui Hills on Grants Knob? It's quite the hike but well worth it. Failing that, the top of Broughton St offers a great view of the sun rising over Gore from your car.

Best place to buy an icecream?

The Gore Night and Day do the best icecreams.

What's your favourite memory of Gore?

Seeing Freddy Fender sing live at the Gold Guitar Awards. I had no idea who he was but I loved it and always think of Gore when I hear Wasted Days and Wasted Nights.

Mike Puru is a host on The Hits Drive Show with Stacey Morrison and Anika Moa, weekdays from 4pm. thehits.co.nz

