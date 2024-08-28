Stock image of a man resting in a first-class cabin on a flight. Photo / 123rf

Lounging in first-class plane seats is relaxing. You’ve got your deluxe headset, fancy cutlery, perhaps a beauty kit or two. One former reality star, however, may have got a little too at ease - now a viral video of him nabbing cabin luxuries has sparked debate online about first-class etiquette.

Jonny Mitchell, formerly a contestant on British TV series Love Island (season three) and Celebrity Big Brother (season 21) and now a financial trader, took to Instagram to share a video of himself in the first-class cabin on an Emirates flight on July 29.

A quick scroll through Mitchell’s Instagram grid will give the impression of someone used to life’s luxuries. From giraffes eating off his plate as he casually dines to breathtaking views from exotic spots around the world, the 32-year-old loves to indulge.

In his video overlaid with the text “POV: You’re flying first class & the plane starts to land”, Mitchell films himself quickly grabbing anything and everything he could pick up, and packing them into his bag.