The Circus Firemen from Melbourne are veteran performers at Christchurch's World Buskers Festival. Photo / George Heard

The Circus Firemen from Melbourne are veteran performers at Christchurch's World Buskers Festival. Photo / George Heard

Send in the clowns! For the next 10 days, Ōtautahi Christchurch will be overflowing with the world’s greatest street performers. But how much should you put in when you see a busker and what is the etiquette of passing the hat?

From January 19 to 28 The World Buskers Festival will be running in the streets and some enclosed venues throughout the city.

With the 31st edition of the street performers’ festival called Bread and Circus, they’ve expanded big top to include clowns, contortionists, musicians and some acts which walk the tightrope of blending multiple genres. Many have travelled from the other side of the globe to perform.

Gaku “The Juggling Drummer” who spins tricks midway through percussion solos is one example of this, bringing his show, one kit, three-drumsticks from Japan.

Festival director Scott Maidment, says he personally tracked down the musician in Tokyo to ask him to come to Christchurch.

While the festival challenges the definition of “street performance festival” with several ticketed events, some in seated venues, Maidment says that it provides more opportunities for people to attend.

Silent Disco Tours are coming back to Christchurch for the World Buskers Fest by popular demand. Photo / Zahn Trotter

“Before we start the festival every ticketed show is expected to be sold out before we even start the festival,” he said, though they are adding more seats and extra performances of Trevor Jones’ SING IT! in the Isaac Theatre Royal.

Other venues include the Church Buskers’ Comedy Club in the recently refurbished The Church on Worcester St and there will even be a giant inflatable tent installed in Cathedral Square. The Luminarium is a 1000m2 artspace that will be hosting ticketed performances and events, transforming city for the festival’s duration.

However, the thrust of the festival will always be street performances, going cap in hand to perform incredible acts for a koha.

“That’s the heart of the festival is busking, street performances without theatre lighting or any fancy setup,” says Maidment.

Cap in hand: What is the etiquette of tipping street performers at the World Buskers Festival? Photo / Zahn Trotter

What to see at World Buskers Festival 2024?

One of the great thrills of the 2024 festival is the return of international performers, their unicycles and bullwhips to the streets of Ōtautahi.

Especially after the stripped back lineups during Covid, Maidment says that the 30-year-old festival now is back at peak performance.

“We did backyard buskers where it was all just people from around New Zealand. That was great as a one-off, but one of the best things about the festival is that you have a real melting pot,” he says.

There are old acts and veterans such as Melbourne-based the Circus Firemen who have been visiting Christchurch for the past 16 years then there are brand new acts including Sam Goodburn, the UK’s best unicyclist and tightrope walker.

Also, back by popular demand, is the Silent Disco Tour of Christchurch, which is almost as entertaining for onlookers as it is for those taking part.

If you’re not booked into any ticketed events the best way to experience the festival is to meander through town and see who is performing.

Leah Orleans brings Tiny Girl Big Show to Christchurch for the World Buskers Festival. Photo / George Heard

How much should you tip street performers?

Leah Orleans, who brings her Tiny Girl Big Show from Chicago, is another first time festival attendee.

A contortionist and acrobat, a highlight of her show is an archery demonstration using her feet. The artist who says sometimes it feels like her job is “packing and unpacking”, has travelled around the world with bow and arrows, knives and a bull whip. This leads to many conversations at airports.

But the biggest challenge about travelling with a performance is getting used to the culture of your audience.

“I’ve performed in places which were so quiet, I just assumed everyone hated me. Then after the show I make crazy hat,” she says. “I’m like ‘Oh, you guys just laugh quiet.’”

Still that’s a better outcome than people who laugh loudly and leave no tip.

“Busking has changed so much, now nobody carries cash.”

When in the States she says she will sometimes perform with her Paypal or Venmo details so people can leave tips online.

“I sometimes carry something called a ‘dip jar’ which allows me to take credit card payments,” she says, still it’s not quite the same as leaving cash.

Some audience members can be a bit hesitant about paying with a card on the street and there’s still no ideal way to process tips online. The old-fashioned cash in hat is still the preferred method.

In the days of cashless society festival director Maidment says he encouraged people to go to the ATM before coming to town.

“There’s something nice about putting $10 in someone’s hat. It’s an immediate recognition of their skill.”

When it comes to how much you should tip, that remains a contentious issue. Some people see tipping too meanly as almost as bad as not tipping at all.

“These people have travelled across the world, they’re worth more than the price of a Big Mac,” says Maidment.

However, some performers say this is the wrong question.

Estupido Compania: Jeremias Montero, from Argentina, and Martin Alarcon Haro, from Uruguay have performed in cities around the world.

Circus Estupido, a duo of knife-juggling Fakir Clowns from South America, have performed in streets and on stages across the world.

It’s an act that Jeremias Montero, from Argentina, and Martin Alarcon Haro, from Uruguay, have been perfecting their act for the past seven years.

They say what people put in a hat might vary from city to city, but they keep returning to busking.

“That’s the reason we perform in the streets, it’s for everybody. People may not have a lot of money but there’s a lot of beauty there,” says Montero.

Visiting Canada, central Europe and South America they’re more interested in experiencing different cultures than what tips they leave.

“South American audiences are crazy,” agrees Haro.