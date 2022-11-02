Air NZ Business Premier seats make long-haul a breeze. Photo / Supplied

Sarah Pollok flies from Auckland to Tokyo with Air New Zealand

Journey: Auckland International Airport to Tokyo Narita Airport.

Visa and Requirements: As of October 2022, travellers need three things to enter Japan:

— A Visa Waiver Passport (like a New Zealand passport), or a valid visa.

— A valid international vaccine certificate, which includes at least one booster or a negative PCR test result.

— An approved pre-registration via Japan's My SOS app, downloaded on to your phone. This must be completed at least 6 hours before your flight arrives but we were asked to show ours at check-in.

Departure experience: At 6.45am on a Tuesday, Auckland Airport was pleasantly busy. Document checks slowed check-in a fair amount but after breezing through security in five minutes, many shops and cafes were open.

Seat: We were in the Business Premier cabin on one of Air NZ's Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. In the airline's herringbone configuration, these pods are incredibly comfortable and, upon request, can be turned into beds. On an overnight flight, this would be game-changing, although it was still nice to doze during the day.

Crew: We were greeted by Stuart, who introduced himself to every Business Premier passenger before takeoff. "Anything you need today, just let us know." He smiled warmly, "we're pleased to have you on board". It's a sentiment you truly feel from every crew member; after a few quiet years, they're in good spirits and no request is too difficult to accommodate.

Passengers: From a glance, both Premium and Economy cabins seemed quite full. Two of the 24 passengers wore masks throughout the flight, while staff were a mix of masked and not.

Food and drink: Our meal truly was a testament to the difference nice plates and cutlery make. I had been upgraded at the last minute so my special meal request hadn't been catered in the Business cabin. So my meal came from the Economy service, however, once plated and served with fancy sides, it tasted like the best plane meal ever. Other passengers enjoyed premium local dishes such as Southland lamb and mānuka smoked free-range chicken.

Entertainment: We received heavy-duty headphones and a vast selection of new films still playing in cinemas. No Wi-Fi was available.

Arrival experience: Recently opened to tourists, Japan's Covid-19 protocol was stringent at Narita Airport, including a strict mask policy. The arrivals process involves several steps and many forms, but if you've registered on MySOS beforehand, it's relatively swift.

Clear signage and staff are also dotted throughout the airport, helping direct people around.

The best bit: Without a doubt, the ability to stretch your legs, or lie flat on the cushiony seats, plus the added personal space.

The worst bit: As someone new to Business Premier, a briefing on the pod's various buttons and levers would have saved some clueless fumbling.

Final verdict: Dreading the return to long-haul flights? This non-stop Business Class flight makes the experience a breeze.

Visa and vaccination rules were correct at time of publishing but are subject to change. Check current requirements via official government channels or your travel agent