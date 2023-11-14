Travel is a priority for 87 per cent of Kiwis over the next 12 months but anxiety about trips is heightened according to a recent report.

Reports, news and stories from friends about the increase in travel disruptions post-pandemic have likely made travellers nervous about future travels according to new research from Allianz Partners.

The biggest concern was flight cancellations and delays. Almost half (44 per cent) of surveyed Kiwis had this concern, followed by luggage being lost in transit (34 per cent).

One-third were nervous about catching Covid-19 while abroad while just one in five people were worried about being scammed.

Fewer people are now concerned about catching Covid-19 while abroad, a recent study suggests. Photo / Alex Burton

How are Kiwis travelling differently?

These concerns have changed how many Kiwis travel, said Allianz Partners in a statement on the study.

“It is little wonder one-quarter of New Zealanders (27 per cent) are choosing their travel destination based on the recommendation of someone they trust, with 35 per cent preferring to book through a registered travel agent,” the statement read.

To avoid losing luggage, 8 per cent only take carry-on bags, however, this number doubles for Gen Z travellers (16 per cent).

For some (one in 20), the risks simply aren’t worth it and they said they do not plan to travel for the next 12 months.

For those who still plan to jet off abroad, more are purchasing travel insurance, according to Allianz Partners’ New Zealand chief sales officer David Wallace.

“It’s fantastic to see Kiwis are still prioritising travel post-pandemic. With so many challenges over the past year; from significant flight disruptions to an increase in lost or delayed luggage, it’s no wonder more Kiwis are investing in travel insurance.”

The most popular reason to skip travel insurance was because it was expensive, people already had it through their credit card or thought the risk of something happening was too low.

Where are Kiwis going?

According to the survey results, 62 per cent said their top destination choice would be dictated by price; where is cheap to get to and stay. However, bucket list destinations appeared top of most people’s lists, as opposed to the more affordable and historically popular Pacific Islands.

The survey was based on the answers from 500 nationally representative New Zealanders aged 18 years and older, conducted by Kantar.