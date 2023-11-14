Expedia's recent report suggests alternatives to popular cities to visit in 2024. Photo / Unsplash

You don’t need to have travelled internationally this year to know certain cities were overwhelmed with tourists, who can crowd attractions and push up prices.

It’s safe to assume most travellers seek to avoid these places and instead visit destinations where things are fairly priced and streets are busy with more locals than tourists.

Fortunately, Expedia has released a list of the most popular cities to visit alongside a lesser-known, less crowded, substitute.

Called “destination dupes” in the Expedia Trends in Travel report, the name is a riff off fashion dupes, which are cheaper versions of popular luxury items.

According to Expedia, the same logic applies to places.

“These locations are just as trip-worthy as their tried-and-true doppelgangers, but you’ll pay less and learn more,” states the report, adding that these are spots to visit in 2024.

Liverpool is a great alternative to the busy, expensive London, suggests Expedia. Photo / 123RF

London regularly tops the list of most popular destinations for Kiwis, partly due to its charm and partly as a gateway to the UK and Europe. However, Expedia suggests you skip the Big Smoke this year and head to its destination dupe, Liverpool.

“Sure, London is a reliable hit, but a jaunt further north to Liverpool is more surprising,” the report states.

Not only does the city have the largest number of museums and galleries in the UK, after London, it’s also the home of the Beatles, who were “discovered” at The Cavern Club, and Liverpool Football Club.

Santorini was another holiday fave Expedia has “duped” with Paros.

Arguing that “it’s hard to go wrong with a postcard perfect Greek Island in the Aegean Sea”, the report suggests swapping the crowded Santorini with Paros.

“Both islands ooze Cycladic charm, with iconic blue-domed churches, white-washed buildings, and the kind of twisting alleys where getting lost will make for a classic travel story,” it states.

Santorini is an iconic destination but can be ruined by crowds. Photo / 123rf

In the US, travellers keen on Nashville for a music-focused experience are encouraged to consider Memphis instead.

“Memphis is to blues and soul what Nashville is for country music,” the report states. In this town, you can visit Sun Studio, where Elvis Presley and B.B. King started their careers, the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, where Otis Redding and Isaac Hayes recorded world-famous hits, and Beale Street, the “Home of the Blues”. Plus, their barbecue is some of the best in the US.

Expedia’s Top 10 Destination Dupes

Paros, Greece (dupe for Santorini)

Perth, Australia (dupe for Sydney)

Liverpool, UK (dupe for London)

Palermo, Sicily (dupe for Lisbon)

Curacao (dupe for St. Martin)

Quebec City, Canada (dupe for Geneva, Switzerland)

Memphis, Tennessee (dupe for Nashville)

Pattaya, Thailand (dupe for Bangkok)

Taipei, Taiwan (dupe for Seoul, South Korea)

Sapporo, Japan (dupe for Zermatt, Switzerland)