A recent study has revealed the best nations for happiness. Photo / Supplied

A recent study has revealed the best nations for happiness. Photo / Supplied

After the events of the last two years (or even two months), you'd be forgiving for making 'happiness' a top priority when it came to planning travel.

If you're searching for the happiest destinations in the world, it's worth reading the World Happiness Report, then booking a trip to Finland.

This is the fifth consecutive year Finland has been named the world's happiest country, with a score of 7.82.

In fact, Nordic nations seemed to be a hot spot for happy people, with Denmark in second, and Iceland in third.

New Zealand rounded out the top 10 list with a score of 7.20.

In 11th place was Austria, followed by Australia with a score of 7.16.

Despite higher scores for GDP, life expectancy and generosity, Australia did not beat New Zealand when it came to social support, freedom to make life choices and perceptions of corruption.

Canada (15), the US (16) and the UK (17) all made the top 20. At the other end of the spectrum, Afghanistan was deemed the unhappiest, followed by Lebanon.

Kindness is on the rise

Published by the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, the World Happiness Report uses a combination of data points averaged over three years to rank 150 countries according to happiness.

Each country is given a score out of 10, based on people's personal life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll as well as social and economic data such as GDP per capita, healthy life expectancy, level of social trust and community generosity.

According to one of the report's three founding editors and professor emeritus at the Vancouver School of Economics, John Helliwell, a surprising trend was discovered in the latest publication.

"The big surprise was that globally, in an uncoordinated way, there have been very large increases in all the three forms of benevolence that are asked about in the Gallup World Poll," Helliwell told CNN Travel.

Acts like volunteering, charity donation and helping strangers all increased by around 25 per cent in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic or 2020. Especially helping strangers.

What's so great about Finland?

Stunning natural environments like Finland's Kvarken Archipelago, make it a happiness haven for locals. Photo / Unsplash

Finland didn't just get the top spot but held a score "significantly ahead of other countries in the top ten" according to the report.

A strong culture of community, large natural environments, universal health care and low crime and poverty rates were considered key contributors to life satisfaction.

More than 90 per cent of Fins said they felt various aspects of their life were in balance and 95.1 per cent said they felt "at peace with" their life. Almost 90 per cent said they experienced calmness a lot of the day prior.

It's well known that strong social ties and community greatly contribute to feelings of happiness and satisfaction. In Finland, people reap the rewards of a culture that focuses on cooperation and connection.

Of the top 10 happiest countries, Finland had the highest 'social support' score, meaning many Fins felt they had relatives or friends they could count on to help in times of trouble.

The top 20 happiest countries in the world

1.Finland

2.Denmark

3.Iceland

4.Switzerland

5.The Netherlands

6.Luxembourg

7.Sweden

8.Norway

9.Israel

10.New Zealand

11.Austria

12.Australia

13.Ireland

14.Germany

15.Canada

16.United States

17.United Kingdom

18.Czechia (Czech Republic)

19.Belgium

20.France