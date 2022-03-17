Hope Down Under: The World saw New Zealand's border reopening from a different angle Photo / Wellington International Airport

New Zealand has set dates for the return of international Tourism and the world again is dreaming of all things manuka, merino wool and Milford sounds.

Wednesday'sannouncement by the Prime Minister was greeted by travellers around the world with enthusiasm but for many it remains a distant prospect.



With tourists from Australia being welcomed into the country from April 13, and dozens of visa-waiver countries from May 2, the news has been felt in different ways around the world. If it featured at all.

France's Le Figaro has called it "A return to Paradise in the Pacific" and America's CNN is still preoccupied with the Chatham Islands' overtourism problem. Meanwhile India's Hindustan Times has highlighted the fact that tourists from India and China will have to wait until at least October to plan a tour of Aotearoa.

More tellingly, in some countries, which would qualify under the visa waiver programme, the opening of 'Fortress New Zealand' barely features at all.

Australia

Australian tourists will be able to enter the country in a matter of weeks, from April 13. For pundits across the ditch, the date is most immediate and reception mostly positive.

News.com.au

trumpeted

: "New Zealand backflips on Aussie border opening date" saying that Aussies will be the first to hit the ski slopes after the border opening was brought forward by 12 weeks.

The Sydney Morning Herald highlighted the move to accelerate reopening as the New Zealand government capitulating to "relentless pressure in recent months to fully open the border."

Elsewhere in Aussie travel media, New Zealand holidays got a far more flattering report. Ben Groundwater of Traveller.com.au said he

couldn't wait to hear planeloads of Kiwi accents

.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern discussess new arrival protocols at Auckland International Airport. Photo / Getty Images

While the rest of the world might confuse our two countries New Zealand was a place Aussies had a unique appreciation for. "We're same-same. So many shared cultural touchstones. So many mutual characteristics. But then, of course, we're also different."

The Daily Mail Australia unabashedly ran an entire picture story on the

beauty of Milford Sound

as a "reminder of the mesmerising 'Middle-earth' landscapes awaiting tourists when New Zealand opens its borders in April."

There was some nervousness that the border might slam shut, as it did during the short-lived 'Bubble' last year. However, Tourism New Zealand's Adam Waddell told breakfast TV show Studio 10 that New Zealand was all in on reopening.

The United States

American media has picked up on the quirkier sides of a holiday to Aotearoa. CNN's Travel News highlighted reports of

what American tourists missed 'while they were away'

, including the Chatham Islands' excessive popularity with Kiwis exploring their "own backyard" and Tourism New Zealand's anti-social media advert which ironically "went viral"

The Washington Post welcomed the news but also pointed to the fact that the American CDC "moved New Zealand to its highest warning level for travel last week" over

rampant Covid-19 cases

. The story latched on to Ardern's decision to reopen coming at a time when New Zealand was experiencing a "level of covid we haven't seen before".

For other US publishers, May 2 was still very distant and the biggest story of the week out of New Zealand involved a

potato from Hamilton

.

The United Kingdom

The Telegraph ran the headline "

Fortress New Zealand is no more

" with the editorial that it was the omicron wave that forced the New Zealand government's hand on an early border reopening.

With similarly baited breath,

The Times travel pages

exclaimed "There's hope down under." The paper welcomed the end of MIQ and New Zealand's harsh zero-Covid strategy, saying"even Kiwis themselves have found it difficult to return to their homeland due to a limited hotel quarantine system."

Ready for a return: Family members wait at Wellington Airport for the return of Australian flights, last year. Photo / Wellington International Airport

Europe

France's Le Figaro welcomed the news that New Zealand would accelerate opening to tourists from the European Union. Figaro

depicted Aotearoa

pre-covid as a tourist-dependent "paradise in the antipodes" that now had plenty of work to rebuild.

The Suddeutsche Zeitung welcomed the news as an end to "more than two years of borders closed by coronavirus", noting - until recently - New Zealand's

zealous commitment

to the "so-called zero-Covid-strategy".

China, India and southeast Asia

India's The Hindustan Times reporting highlighted on the fact that many of New Zealand's key tourism markets

still did not have a return date to Aotearoa

.

"Tourists from non-waiver countries — including India and China — will need to wait longer, unless they already have valid visitor visas," it wrote. Although there was a possibility that the proposed October reopening may be brought forward.

In China the news barely registered, with some wires reporting of the border opening in English-speaking publications including the Shanghai Morning Post.

State owned media