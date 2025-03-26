Price

For Auckland to Dubai, business class will set you back around three to four times more than economy for the return journey.

Economy: Around $2,369 return

Business: Around $10,329 return

Before you fly

Economy: Customers travelling in economy don’t get lounge access or priority boarding and board based on row. I was able to select a standard seat on the app prior to boarding, but selecting a seat in a prime spot or with extra legroom or recline was an additional cost. Customers can also note dietary requirements for special meals at least 24 hours before their flight.

Business: Business class customers get access to the Emirates lounge before flying where I was able to relax and enjoy a hot meal and complimentary beverages before takeoff. They also have shower facilities and rooms for those needing to work in peace. As a business passenger, I had priority boarding and was able to board right from the Emirates Lounge in Dubai. Business class customers can pre-select any seat for free as well as make early meal selections online.

Food and drink

Economy: I was pleasantly surprised to be offered a hot towel shortly after takeoff as well as a menu to make selections from. The food was fresh, healthy, generously portioned and came with stainless steel cutlery. I had a brown rice salad for an entree – mushy but palatable – followed by a delicious main of pan-fried salmon with steamed greens and couscous. Dessert was lemon crumble cake and a small chocolate. It’s worth noting that time between main meals, 12 hours, did feel too long and I was starving by the time breakfast arrived two hours before landing. I wolfed down scrambled eggs with mushrooms and spinach with a side of fruit and coffee.

The economy food offering on Emirates Auckland to Dubai. Photo / NZ Herald

The menu on my economy journey from Auckland to Dubai. Photo / NZ Herald

Business: The food service is where business class really shines and once onboard I was offered a glass of champagne before take-off and a hot towel while I perused their extensive cocktail menu before ordering hot nuts and a martini. For my appetiser I opted for a mezze platter, which came immaculately presented before an entree of king salmon, followed by a prawn and rice dish. For breakfast it was pancakes with blueberries and fresh fruit and a section of pastries. My seat also came with drinks and snacks already stocked in a cubby within easy reach.

The business class appetiser on Emirates Auckland to Dubai. Photo / NZ Herald

The salmon entree on Emirates business class. Photo / NZ Herald

The iconic Emirates Sky Lounge flying bar at the back of the cabin was busy and full of people taking a break from their seats. It felt a bit like a bar in any bustling business district on a Friday afternoon with a great vibe and made the business class experience feel truly special.

Comfort/seat and sleep

Economy: While I was lucky to get a row to myself, enabling me to lie almost flat for the journey, the seats were pretty roomy and comfortable with a pitch of 81-86cm and 44.45 width. If I didn’t strike the jackpot with an empty row I imagine I wouldn’t have got quite such a good stretch of sleep – seven hours – but the sleep I got was generally pretty comfortable as I stacked up three tiny pillows to make it work. When I woke up I was offered a hot towel to refresh.

Business: The lie-flat seats, as expected, were much more luxurious with ample legroom when seated and a cubby for your legs to tuck into. When I was ready for bed a member of the aircrew kindly assisted in making up my bed, complete with mattress topper, duvet and pillow while I slipped into the complimentary bamboo cotton PJs in the bathroom. At 5ft 10 I was basically the exact length of the lie-flat’s capacity. I was able to get about seven to eight hours of sleep during the flight but enjoyed being able to stay in a flat position and watch movies and munch on seat snacks for the rest of the journey.

The Bvlgari amenities kit and ample legroom on Emirates business class. Photo / NZ Herald

Amenities

Economy: In a truly rare economy experience, passengers were given an amenity kit containing toothbrush, toothpaste, earplugs, an eye mask and socks. The bathroom had White Company hand soap and lotions as well as a communal perfume and cologne. The toilet was huge for economy standards, with a full-length mirror, lovely finishes and a decent-sized sink.

Business: Shortly after takeoff I was given a super luxe Bvlgari bag and amenity kit containing Bvlgari face lotion, hand lotion, perfume and lip balm. The kit also contained Rexona deodorant, tissues, a dental kit, a brush/comb, a hair tie, mirror and earplugs. Toilets came stocked with Bvlgari amenities in Emirates signature scent. The toilet was large, though not much more so than economy, with an extensive stock of spare amenities. Within my seat I was also given bamboo cotton PJs, a matching eye mask and slippers.

The extensive amenity kit in business class. Photo / NZ Herald

Entertainment:

Economy: Emirates’ Ice entertainment system was complimentary and came with everything you would need. Basic headphones were provided but I opted for my own noise-cancelling ones. Wifi was available through paid and complimentary options.

Business: Business has the same entertainment system with the same decent selection of recent releases and classic movies. My seat came with a 23-inch HD TV alongside noise-cancelling headphones and complimentary Wifi.

Service

Economy: My trip in economy was made memorable by some of the best service I’ve ever experienced on long-haul. Richard, the flight manager, was a true Kiwi legend and made sure I was well taken care of. The entire cabin crew were friendly and constantly checking in on passengers to ensure their needs were met.

Business: Business class crew were also friendly, immaculately presented and offered a few extras like coat check and took their time to familiarise themselves with passengers – a luxury economy staff don’t always have. The service felt worthy of the price of business and passengers were made to feel they were getting what they paid for.

Warm nuts and a martini were a great way to start a 16-hour flight. Photo / NZ Herald

Verdict

Ultimately both experiences left me impressed, with economy class coming with much more than I expected for the price. The small touches like warm towels, amenity kits and menus made me feel like I was getting more than a “cattle class” experience.

In business class, everything is of a finer calibre and they don’t miss a beat when it comes to service, comfort and culinary delights. If you’ve got the cash and looking to fly in total comfort it’s well spent on this experience.

But for me and my pocket, if I were to do it again, I would be booking myself into economy and hoping I got Richard and his crew as it was their service that made 16 hours in economy an uncharacteristically charming experience.

Jenni Mortimer is the New Zealand Herald’s chief lifestyle and entertainment reporter. Jenni started at the Herald in 2017 and has worked as their lifestyle, entertainment and travel editor. She’s also mum to a 5-year-old son who she loves taking on adventures across the globe.



