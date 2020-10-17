Eating, drinking and sleeping in Taupō

The Mine Bay Māori rock carvings by master carver Matahi Whakataka-Brightwell, Lake Taupō. Photo / Love Taupō

Taupō's annual street art festival, Graffiato, celebrates 10 years next weekend. This year, headline artists include Chimp, Erin Forsyth and Haser and visitors can watch artists at work as they turn Taupō into a living work of art. In conjunction with the anniversary, Taupō Museum is showcasing the history of the festival in an exhibition that runs until early November.

If you're not in town over Labour weekend, you can still visit these public works of course - over the past decade, artists have created more than 120 murals around town. Grab a walking map from the Taupō iSite, Taupō Museum or local cafes , or download one from taupostreetart.com.

Where to eat in Taupō

Baked with Love has a colourful cabinet full of delicious sweets and savouries. There's also excellent coffee and doughnuts to die for. Don't leave without a loaf of sourdough for the weekend.



At Kefi at the Hub, diners will be able to enjoy their meal while watching artist D-Side create a mural on the side of the Sikorsky helicopter that sits right outside. They serve delicious salads, raw and vegan sweets, and smoothies for the kids.





Where to drink in Taupō

is the perfect local hangout on Friday evenings. The food is European-influenced, with tapas-style options and larger plates such as pasta, stews and bistro-style mains, and there are excellent cocktail, wine and whisky menus.

Graffiato, Taupō's street art festival, celebrates 10 years in 2020. Photo / Supplied

Right on the lake, you'll find Two Mile Bay Sailing Club, a favourite among locals, with beer on tap, live music on Sundays, and delicious woodfired pizzas. It's a great spot to hang out with family and friends, enjoy the sunshine, a brew and pizza.





Where to stay in Taupō

You can't beat staying right on the lake. The Millennium Hotel offers waterfront drinks and dining as well as a heated outdoor pool, and a private grotto plunge pool.



For families, Lake Taupo Holiday Resort has a thermally heated pool, a range of room options from camping to villas, and poolside dining. There are safe shallows for the little ones, a swim-up cocktail bar for the adults, treasure for the kids to dive for, and a cave to explore. There's also a pump track, playgrounds and games rooms, outdoor movies and go-carts.



If you want to hire a house on the lake, Lakeside Accommodation has a range of properties to choose from.