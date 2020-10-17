Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Travel

Eating, drinking and sleeping in Taupō

3 minutes to read

The Mine Bay Māori rock carvings by master carver Matahi Whakataka-Brightwell, Lake Taupō. Photo / Love Taupō

Maggie Wicks
By:

Deputy Travel Editor

Taupō's annual street art festival, Graffiato, celebrates 10 years next weekend. This year, headline artists include Chimp, Erin Forsyth and Haser and visitors can watch artists at work as they turn Taupō into a living

Where to eat in Taupō

Where to drink in Taupō

Where to stay in Taupō