Bach of the Year 2020 make clear Kiwis' summer holiday plans

When you're ready to move on from exploring Auckland, how about visiting one of these award-winning baches, writes Thomas Bywater

The New Zealand's best bach of 2020 has been announced today. Located near the site of Rotorua's historic thermal terraces, the owners of this year's Gold winning holiday house are "tickled pink".

The Boat Shed near the shores of Lake Tarawera has been named Bach of the Year by popular demand in the annual Bookabach awards. With generous space for 11 guests and stunning views of the Mount Tarawera volcano, the Boat Shed is the ideal setting for a family adventure. Bunk beds, a pizza oven and plenty of space – inside and out – was a winning recipe for both judges and guests.

Gold: The Boat Shed near the shores of Lake Tarawera. Photo / Supplied

The holiday house was top of a short list of 15 properties in every corner of the country.

Silver went to Taupō's Hot Pool Hideaway, which won over guests for the spa-like "indoor thermal hot pool". Bronze went to the rustic Karaka Cottage bungalow, which sits over stunning views at the end of a promontory in the Tasman's Waimea Inlet.

"Lakeside and beachside locations continue to win top honours for Kiwi travellers," said Bookabach's travel expert, Simone Scoppa, however, The Boat House's nearby activities made it a clear winner.

Silver went to Taupō's Hot Pool Hideaway. Photo / Supplied

As well as "the country's best adventure and mountain biking", Rotorua can now boast New Zealand's best bach, she said.

Kiwis will be spending more time in baches than usual this summer, so it is with great interest that the 9th annual Bookabach Bach of the Year has been announced.

"Like most things this year, we approached the annual awards a bit differently," says Scoppa.

Having used booking data and reviews to create their short list, Bookabach found New Zealanders are looking for something a little different this year.

Bronze went to the rustic Karaka Cottage bungalow on Waimea Inlet. Photo / Supplied

Last year's Gold-medal winning bach was a cosy Whangārei bungalow, which won over judges for its collection of kitsch Kiwiana and fridge magnets. This year's short list is a little less cluttered. For 2020 the must-have feature is space, lots of it.

Kiwis have "spent a lot of it indoors, and now dying to get out to explore our own backyard," says Scoppa.

As Kiwis lock in their accommodation for Christmas or road-trip pit stops, these 15 baches are sure to fill up fast.

To see the full list of NZ's best baches see Bookabach.co.nz/awards