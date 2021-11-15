Do you want pyramids with that? Tourist's 'ridiculous' KFC find goes viral

Kimmie Conner was told about the fast-food lookout spot by a local. Photo / KimmConn, TikTok

A tourist has shared a "ridiculous" Egypt travel hack that lets travellers score some of the best views of the Great Pyramids for only a few dollars.

Kimmie Conner, a travel blogger who shares her adventures on social media, took to TikTok late last month to reveal she'd found "the most ridiculous place you'll ever have KFC".

The KFC restaurant sits just a few streets back from the entrance to the Great Pyramids in Giza and, after climbing a few dozen stairs, offers diners the chance to munch on their fried chicken on a sprawling rooftop.

Conner shared her "Giza Pyramids hack" to her 60,000 followers in a video that's now been viewed more than 1.6 million times.

Conner was visiting Egypt and dropped in to see the iconic pyramids, which date back more than 4500 years.

The Great Pyramids of Giza are one of the seven wonders of the ancient world and have been a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1979.

Every year, millions of tourists travel to Egypt to see the pyramids, with many forking out thousands to get the best possible view of the incredible structures.

Conner spotted the combined KFC and Pizza Hut restaurant on her visit to Giza.

"Here's the most ridiculous Giza pyramid hack you'll ever hear. So outside the exit there's a Pizza Hut and a KFC with this view," she said, in her now-viral TikTok video.

"Would you actually believe they have a view from the top. So if you go in and order some sh*t food, walk all the way up to the top. That's right, keep going past, here is the view from the roof of the KFC."

Conner filmed herself walking up the stairs before taking a big bite of her Zinger burger, with the pyramids rising in the background.

"Sure there are other rooftops around but this is completely empty and you can have it all to yourself. Just you and your Zinger," she said.

Conner's "Giza Pyramids hack" TikTok video has been viewed more than 1.6 million times. Photo / KimConn, TikTok

"I bet you anything this is the most ridiculous place you'll ever have KFC. Honestly just buying one burger is a lot cheaper than getting to some of the other views, or paying taxis or camels.

"Here's a close up of the view you get from the top of the KFC and the Pizza Hut.

"How unreal is that. It's actually one of the most central and closest restaurants in Giza. Save the expensive restaurants for later for sunset. And also save some fries for walking around for the rest of the day. You're welcome."

Conner, who has been travelling the world for six years, later addressed the criticism about visiting KFC in Egypt.

"I think that people who consider it so awful to have a KFC near the pyramids clearly haven't travelled very much," she told Newsweek.

"You can find fast food chains like this in almost every country on Earth and always at least something within proximity to monuments.

"I don't regret going to the KFC at all for a few reasons … Firstly, it was fast, and we didn't have much time. Secondly, it was ironic to be all the way in Egypt going to an American fast-food restaurant.

"Thirdly, it's fun trying familiar fast-food restaurants in all different countries because you will find that they are a little bit different in each place, whether a different quality or different menus entirely.

"It's important to support local businesses but there's absolutely nothing wrong with getting fast food once in a while, while travelling. Even at the pyramids!"

Conner said it was a local who had told her to visit KFC – because of its stunning view.

The travel blogger visited a local restaurant to watch the sun set over the pyramids, after they closed at 4pm.