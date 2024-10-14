Have a hot and tropical vacation at Daydream Island Resort.

Let’s do London!

Don’t miss House of Travel’s four-night Starter London package. Take a ride on the London Eye, watch a West End musical, eat British pub grub and visit the Tower of London and Tower Bridge. The best way to explore London and see its famous sights is with a Hop-on Hop-off bus tour, driving past Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Trafalgar Square and more. Cruise along the Thames River passing landmarks and stay in a slick city hotel. The package starts from $3685 per person share twin. Book before October 22, 2024, and travel from February 13 to April 9, April 21 to June 25, and July 17 to August 31, 2025. This includes return Economy Class airfares flying Malaysia Airlines to London from Auckland, four-night accommodation in 3* Phoenix Hotel (or similar), breakfast daily, two-day Hop-on Hop-off bus tour, Thames River cruise and Tower of London entrance. Contact: House of Travel, call 0800 713 715 or visit hot.co.nz/lets-do-london

Visit London's best tourist spots with this deal.

Cruise Japan

Take in the best that Japan has to offer with a nine-night cruise departing from Tokyo and save an extra $860pp with Flight Centre. Set sail from vibrant Tokyo, in an Inside Stateroom, twin share, and travel in style with a bonus USD$285 onboard spending money per stateroom. Disembark during the day to experience Japanese culture and local food, before returning to the comfort of your room each night. Enjoy main meals, Medallion Class technology and entertainment onboard. Government and port taxes are included. Priced from $2435pp with upgrades available. Secure your space before November 13, 2024, and depart on September 20, 2025. Airfares are additional. Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability and change without notice. Contact Flight Centre, call 0800 427 555 or visit flightcentre.co.nz/product/19285462

Get to know the local culture and indulge in Japanese food with this cruise.

Happy in Honolulu

Fly Air New Zealand to Honolulu and stay in 5-star luxury at Ka Lai Waikiki Beach with an ocean-view Deluxe King Room for seven nights from $6515pp thanks to Travel Associates. Enjoy the finer things in life with a bonus daily breakfast for up to two guests, a room upgrade on arrival (subject to availability) or late check-out (subject to availability), plus a bonus USD$100 hotel credit to be used during your stay. Honolulu is famed for its beauty, sun and shopping - relax knowing it’s all taken care of with the service of a dedicated Travel Advisor managing your booking. Book before October 31, 2024, for travel between May 2 and June 20, 2025. Terms and conditions apply. Subject to availability and change without notice. Contact Travel Associates, call 0800 482 776 or visit travel-associates.co.nz