The man was pronounced dead last Wednesday after an incident at the London airport. Photo / l.bailey_beverley, Flickr

A passenger with restricted mobility fell to his death at Gatwick Airport after he disembarked the plane without a helper.

The passenger, his wife and a third passenger all required special assistance getting off an easyJet flight, which landed at the London airport's North Terminal.

While the wife was escorted off by staff, the man was reportedly left waiting on the plane.

Instead of waiting for staff to return, he left the aircraft alone and made a short walk to an escalator, which he then fell down, according to a Gatwick spokesman.

The 82-year-old man's death was confirmed at 12:50 BST on Wednesday by Sussex Police.

Gatwick's North Terminal has become infamous in recent months for stories of chaos as staff shortages meet a surge in demand.

The airport had already been affected by labour shortages, adding to long queues, cancelled flights and lost luggage.

The incident is being formally investigated however Wilson James, the company that provides assistance for passengers with restricted mobility, said the incident was not a result of staff shortages.

The staff member responsible for the passengers "was in the process of disembarking the three PRM passengers when the incident occurred," it said.

"Staff shortages were not a factor in this incident.

"It is normal for one staff member to disembark three passengers who require assistance by taking them one at a time the short distance to the waiting buggy."

Passengers with mobility needs say they have not typically been prioritised at airports pre or post-pandemic.

The company went on to clarify that "the agent was at the gate within one minute of the aircraft parking on its stand, and the incident itself only happened 10 minutes after the aircraft landed.

"The agent who handled the passenger is very experienced has been working in this service for a number of years and has a background working with people with complex disabilities and needs in the care sector."