Highs and lows: Air travel is full of pitfalls for the unsuspecting passenger. Especially at the moment. Photo / Getty Images

Staffing shortages, pandemic red tape and astronomical fuel costs have meant it's been a tough year to be an airport. But potentially worse to be a passenger.

5000 people were hit by cancellations out of Heathrow this week after staffing shortages saw luggage pile up. On-time records for flights across the Tasman are at their all-time worst and passengers in Australia and New Zealand have been warned to expect a further 12 months of disruption. The industry is seeing a scramble to fill critical worker shortages ahead of the July school holidays and summer vacations in the northern hemisphere.

Some European airlines have asked for countries to 'send in the army' to help battle the growing piles of lost luggage.

But if you're caught in a foreign airport with a cancelled ticket stub, who's going to come to your rescue? Many stranded travellers facing last-minute cancellations might feel helpless.

We've collected a list of advice to stand by while flying in these turbulent times.

Check in before travelling to the airport

There's nothing worse than turning up at the airport for a cancelled flight.

With travellers advised to turn up earlier for flights, post-pandemic, it's worth checking the departure boards before heading to the airport.

Online check-in is a good chance to check departures. Failing that, many airlines offer free SMS text updates or flight status on their apps. Air New Zealand says they automatically send out updates to passengers' mobiles in case of delays over 20 minutes, schedule alterations or cancellations. It's worth including a contact number with your passenger details.

My plane is cancelled, what's the first thing I should do?

If your plane fails to materialise, don't get in a flap. There are likely to be around 299 other people in the same situation as you.

Depending on where you are in the world and where you are flying to, there are different consumer protections with differing specifics on what passengers are or aren't entitled to.

Airlines should, however, have an obligation to get you to where you are going. Especially if you have already started your journey.

The first thing you should do is contact your airline or travel agent. They will be able to provide alternate travel arrangements and, in some cases, cover food or accommodation expenses.

In some cases - particularly on disrupted networks - your fare might be cancelled or flights changed far ahead of schedule. If you're travelling through an airline or travel agency they will often be able to find a comparable travel option without a change in fare.

If you have bought your fare via an online broker or 'OTA' you might have to rebook travel, at a more expensive rate. Research backups and the terms of your fares before committing to so-called 'bargain' fares.

Help, my connections no longer join up!

Short layovers and transfers are an opportunity for travel plans to come unstuck.

Normally lenience is built into a schedule and ground staff at airports will be able to hold connections if they know passengers are on their way.

If you're delayed significantly you might not have a plane waiting on the other end. Nightmare!

For connections on other networks you should contact that airline directly. The airline which handled that leg of the journey will not always be able to change flights on other carriers, particularly across networks. Do this as soon as you can, there might be a flight with a similar arrival to your original plans.

Don't lose your tickets and receipts. You might need these for reclaiming costs later.

A night at the airport

If your connecting flight is cancelled or significantly delayed overnight (between 10 pm and 6am) you might be offered a hotel voucher. Or you might not. If the carrier is at fault, in most cases the carrier will pick up the tab for your accommodation.

Again, the joys of flying internationally, there is no hard and fast rule. In the EU passengers are protected in the event of weather disruption, in the US however airlines don't have to supplement accommodation if they are deemed "not at fault."

Pandemics, volcanic ash clouds and other "force majeure" events can see you stranded and without any payouts. Things that shouldn't ever happen but - from personal experience - do.

Depending on your circumstances, sometimes it's not worth the hassle of taking up the offer of transfers to a hotel.

A pay-to-access air lounge can be a good compromise. In many international airports you will find non-members lounges which offer extra comforts for hunkering down. The Strata Lounge in Auckland International for example is somewhere you can get food and a hot shower for $59 until 1am. It's extremely unlikely an airline would pay out for this, but possibly more convenient than camping on chairs or transferring to a hotel.

Wait, where's my bag?

Sometimes you might make it but your bags don't. Or you'll not have access to your checked luggage during long delays.

Keep any travel essentials on your person. If there are any items you can't live without, pressing work or things you can't afford to be separated from - take them in the cabin.

Some airlines will allow you to take laptops as a separate piece of hand luggage.

A top and set of undies is a favourite for travel catastrophists, but not a bad call should you have to wait for your bags to catch up.

You will have to contact your airline's baggage service directly. Sadly, results may vary as to how quickly you are reunited with said baggage.

I have no plane. What are my rights? And will I get compensation?

Some compensation is almost transactional and will have a set value.

In the US the uncivilised practice of denying board (or 'bumping') passengers on overbooked flights is quite common. The maximum you can be awarded for this disruption is $2,445.

Damaged or lost luggage is handled similarly, with a claims process.

One big caveat is that most countries will have a maximum payout for individual pieces of lost luggage. In the US you can claim up to $5500 per item.

According to the NZ Carriage of Goods act the maximum payout you can expect in New Zealand is a more modest $2000 per item. If you are flying with goods worth more than this, it is worth checking if your insurance covers your luggage.

As to refunds on flights or compensation for delays it depends heavily on how you booked your flights. According to the Consumer Protection NZ Airlines should honour your wishes to refund your travel when you have been moved from the flight you booked or if your flight is cancelled or severely delayed.

If you've booked through the airline or an agent this shouldn't be a problem.

For OTAs - your Expedias, Agodas etc - who have booked your fares as a "broker on your behalf" it's between you and the website you placed your booking.

Consumer Protection advises travellers that these companies cannot change or cancel your fares without offering you a refund. If the airline or broker is at fault for a cancellation they must compensate you - even if their terms say otherwise.

Should they refuse to help they advise you to contact your bank or credit company to see if you can apply for a chargeback or block payments. This is the 'nuclear option' for seeking compensation for travel and services from overseas companies. It will not always be successful and could result in extra charges.

They advise travellers carefully read the 'conditions of carriage' before booking and always take out travel insurance.