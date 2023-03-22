CrossFit coach Damien Walker and father Lou, inset left, drowned during the family memorial service on Playa Caracoles, Puerto Rico. Photo / PRPD; Facebook, Damien Walker

A CrossFit instructor from Arizona was drowned alongside his father, attending a memorial ceremony for his grandfather, whose ashes were being spread in the ocean.

Damien Walker, 33, was described by friends and family as a “superhero”. He drowned on March 3 reportedly coming to the aid of his wife Salmeh, who was caught in a riptide during the beachside ceremony in Puerto Rico.

The fitness instructor saw Salmeh swept off her feet during the service and went to save her. His father, Lou, also went to help the stricken swimmers but was overcome by the current and drowned, according to radio station KPHO.

Salmeh was later washed ashore, alive. Walker’s father’s body has still not been recovered.

'Superhero': Crossfit Instructor Damien Walker drowned on March 3, trying to save wife Salmeh. Photo / Facebook Damien Walker

At the time, Puerto Rico Police Department issued a statement that five people were swept away by currents on Caracoles beach in Arecibo.

”Three made it out alive, rescuers managed to recover the body of another and are looking for the fifth person.”

Walker’s wife later posted on his social media the tragic news, along with a photo of the couple.

“My heart and soul, my loving husband has left this earth. My better half I love and miss you so much,” she wrote.

Salmeh said that a burial service would be held for Damien in Scottsdale.

'My heart and soul': Crossfit Instructor Damien Walker drowned on March 3, trying to save wife Salmeh. Photo / Facebook Damien Walker

Mourners described Walker as a fan of action movies and his heroic impulse to swim after Salmeh was not out of character.

“He loved superheroes like Marvel and anime,” said colleague Tiffany Divelbiss of the Wildfire Crossfit in Phoenix.

“He would be proud of the way things happened. He always wanted to be a superhero, and in the end, that’s the way it ended up.”

The gym said that they would be screening some of his favourite action movies and holding a ‘CrossFit Hero’ workout day on April 2, in memory of Walker.

Walker’s sister Kassondra set up a GoFundMe page in the name of their father Lou, to help cover costs of the family tragedies.

Damien's Father, Lou, also drowned in the incident. Family say police still have not recovered the body, 4 weeks on. Photo / GoFundMe

“At this time we are still waiting for the police and investigation in Puerto Rico to be completed and confirm my fathers passing. They were unable to locate my father’s body and the case has not been closed therefore we have not been issued a death certificate,” she wrote.



