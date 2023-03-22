The American traveller thought she had discovered a foolproof workaround for expensive luggage fees. Photo / Pexels

When an American traveller realised it would cost US$150 (NZ$242) to add a bag to their domestic flight to Florida, their sneaky workaround to avoid the expense quickly went viral.

In a video posted to TikTok, Faith Collins (@gouldstandard), explained it would cost US$150 to add a bag to her flight with Spirit Airlines.

Like all other low-cost carriers, Spirit Airlines typically offer cheap airfares but charge high prices for anything additional to a seat such as luggage or meals.

However, packing additional items into a box and shipping it to Boynton Beach in Florida, where Collins planned to stay, would cost far less.

In the video, which has been viewed 6.6 million times, Collins is shown packing a cardboard box with items of clothing, bottles of moisturiser and tanning oil and other accessories. Finally, she reveals the cost is just US$34.44 (NZ$56).

If it was the same price for the return journey, it would cost Collins less than half the price to transport her things.

That is, if they had actually arrived.

Everyone knows airlines don’t have the best track record when it comes to safely delivering your luggage to a destination. As Collins learned, the postal service isn’t necessarily more reliable.

In a follow-up video, she revealed the box was returned to sender.

Nervous about the box being left outside a residential address, she had it sent to a FedEx address. However, Collins was later notified that FedEx attempted to deliver the package at 11.26am, despite the location not opening until midday.

“FedEd didn’t open until noon that day, so the package couldn’t be delivered because FedEd wasn’t open,” Collins explained.

While her initial video racked up millions of views, the reality was far less popular and has only been viewed approximately 11,4000 times.

Some people still believed the trick could work but said Faith simply used the wrong postal service.

“FedEx is the absolute worst! I would never choose FedEx if I had other options,” wrote one viewer.

“FedEx is trash anyways,” another added.