The woman accidentally discovered the 'razor room' while exploring the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow. Photo / @MsAshleyDavies, Twitter

A traveller was terrified to find a room covered in razor blades at a hotel in Glasgow, which staff did not know about.

Staff were reportedly just as surprised as Ashley Davies to discover the ‘sinister’ room in the Grand Central Hotel, which had sharp blades embedded into the walls.

Davies, an arts reporter and self-described “nosey” person, was exploring the hotel’s upper floor when she happened upon the room.

Surprised by her discovery, she shared a video on Twitter, claiming staff had no clue about the room.

“I’ve been exploring the derelict upper floor of the fancy Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow and came across the ‘razor room’,” she wrote in a now-deleted Tweet on Monday.

“The staff don’t know who did this, or how long it’s been like this.”

Davies explained the room was totally dark and she needed help from a hotel employee to use his phone’s flashlight to see the walls.

“The concierge had to use his phone light to show me because it’s very dark,” she wrote.

After being viewed approximately seven million times, Davies learned the real reason behind the razor blades and deleted her tweet.

Hours later, she reshared the video but with a new caption, to set the record straight.

🧵 I deleted my original razor room tweet and this is revised to incorporate the facts I learnt after posting it yesterday. This room is left over from a 1999 art installation by NVA on the unused top floor of the Grand Central Hotel in Glasgow. > pic.twitter.com/82RHooj3wG — Ashley Davies (@MsAshleyDavies) March 21, 2023

After sharing the video, Davies learned the room was part of an art installation run by the NVA, a local arts organisation and charity.

The room was called “A disturbing installation - a malign force in the heart of the city” according to an original programme shared with Davies, and ran for 10 days in 1999. Visitors could purchase a ticket and see the installation every half hour from 11pm to 2.30am.

“I deleted my original razor room tweet and this is revised to incorporate the facts I learnt after posting it yesterday,” Davies wrote. She had included updated information but said most people didn’t read the clarification, so she published the post again.

The Glasgow-based arts company NVA closed in 2018, 26 years after it was founded in 1992.