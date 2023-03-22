A British Airways pilot managed to ease a passenger's fear significantly by handing her a note. Photo / 123RF

A passenger has shared an incredible note that a pilot handed to her during a terrifying flight, which she says changed everything for her.

Italy-based Julia Buckley had been nervous about stepping on a plane, however British Airways Captain Del managed to ease her fear significantly by handing her a note when onboard.

It contained a cross section of a plane and a diagram of aerodynamics, and he used it to help explain to Julia how the plane would fly.

For once i come to praise @British_Airways not to bury them. Boarded the 249 yday trembling with fear, disembarked serene w a diagram of aerodynamics drawn by pilot Del who singlehandedly cured 80% of my fear of flying. Potentially lifechanging. Thank you (+ Kai + Derek onboard) pic.twitter.com/UZav0qqVXX — Julia Buckley (@juliathelast) March 18, 2023

“For once I come to praise British Airways not to bury them,” Julia wrote on Twitter about her experience.

“Boarded the 249 yesterday trembling with fear, disembarked serene with a diagram of aerodynamics drawn by pilot Del who single-handedly cured 80 per cent of my fear of flying.

Potentially life-changing. Thank you (and Kai and Derek on-board).”

She explained just how far the pilot went to ease her fears.

“That’s a cross section of a plane showing where the lift comes from to stay airborne. He was also blowing on a piece of paper to show how it lifts up not down.

“I learned a dreamliner can glide for three hours with no engines, which is why at no point during our Rio flight were we more than three hours from a runway. Nuts! Also learned that the turbulence I hate off the Brazil coast is because it’s two Jetstreams meeting at the equator!

“He was incredible. Invited me into the flight deck once we landed to meet the other pilots and show me what they see too. Amazing.”

When a commenter suggested she do a fear of flying course to overcome her terror, she swiftly declined, saying her mother did the course but it “made her worse”.

“Mum said the course just gave her new things to be scared of that she’d never thought of before. But Del was amazing showing me how we scientifically can’t just fall from the sky. It helped!”

She said that the crew are usually really good at comforting her during flights.

I can vouch for Capt Del being one of the nicest and most reassuring guys out there. So glad he and the crew helped alleviate your fears especially on that route👍💪 — Stephen White (@Cptchalkywhite) March 20, 2023

This is so kind and lovely!! — Gráinne (@grainneisbusy) March 18, 2023

So pleased. I too am terrified after an awful experience (legit emergency landing - bangs etc etc ) but a pilot explained to me once just how things work and it really did wonders. I still make the sign of the cross and pray but that’s maybe a good thing. — bartholomew (@barty_p) March 18, 2023

I flew to Geneva last week with BA. First time on a plane for 28 years. The crew calmed any anxiety just watching them go about their work so professionally. Roll on Athens in August 😊 pic.twitter.com/gAvUZwYFaT — Paul Blake (@PaulBla49727002) March 19, 2023

That’s great- I, too, was cured of fear of flying by learning the physics of it! ❤️ — Vicki Morton (@VickiMcyclist) March 19, 2023

She said South America was her “nightmare route” due to a horrifying flight experience previously when nobody explained what was going on. This time was very different and she said the team she had on her recent flight was by far the best.

“Taking the time to explain helped so much,” she added.

“Absolutely world class team yesterday.”

Many commenters praised the pilot for going that step further to make Julia feel more at ease. While others shared their stories of feeling scared in the skies, some were also helped by the pilots and crew.