Covid Vaccine Passports could open more than air travel

'Within weeks': IATA is a front runner in the race to develop an internatinoal Vaccine Passport. Photo / Markus Vent, Unsplash

COMMENT:

The International Air Travel Association says its travel pass could be up and running "within weeks".

On Monday Air New Zealand joined other carriers Singapore Airlines, Etihad, Emirates and Qatar to pilot the new technology for storing and sharing passenger vaccination details.

"We are currently working with a number of airlines worldwide and learning from these pilots. And the plan is to go live in March," the association's Asia-Pacific director for airports, Vinoop Goel told the BBC.

It is hoped that the Travel Pass could become an international standard for sharing passenger's vaccine history with airlines and border agencies.

Working with carriers, governments and testing facilities, the digital health passport will help keep track of passengers' Covid-19 health data during vaccine roll-outs. With some countries and airlines - such as Qantas – have suggesting a Covid vaccine could soon be a requirement for international travel, the Travel Pass could be the key to reopening borders.

In Tel Aviv a man uses the Israeli 'Green Passport' at the reopening of a theater. Photo / Getty Images

However, the technology behind the IATA Passport might also be used unlock other aspects of travel, beyond the airport.

Goel said the 'modular' nature of the airlines could integrate the travel pass within their own apps. But who is to say these passports couldn't be used elsewhere, other than a plane?

As one of the largest development programmes, IATA could soon own the rails on which more localised passport apps could be built.

In Israel, which has the highest vaccine rates in the world, the government has already released its own "Green Passport".

The country recently reached the milestone of delivering a first dose of vaccine to over 50 per cent of the population. It has also begun easing Covid restrictions for vaccinated citizens, with the Green Pass.

Linked to the 'Traffic Light' or Razmor App, tourist attractions and public areas such as theatres will are letting visitors return by scanning in with the app.

Israel's Traffic Light (Ramzor) App. Photo / Supplied

It's a principal that large resorts and theme parks are watching with great interest. Disney whose Shanghai Resort already requires visitors to present a Health QR Code - the Chinese equivalent - on arrival, digital health passports might be the key to reopen other international resorts.

If other, countries and businesses follow suit you may be relying on your health passport to get around, not only across borders.

There's no shortage of developers for digital Health Passports. Competitor AOK Pass – developed by the International Chamber of Commerce – is also being trialled by Etihad and Air France.

However the size of IATA and the 290 airlines it represents mean that it could have the critical mass to become an International standard.

Such programmes have met more resistance at some borders than others. South Korea for example insists on paper counterparts for vaccination certificates. However the race is on to deliver the first Covid Travel passports, and IATA says the finish line is only a month away.

There are many competing local programmes around the world. But a return to international travel will need a solution which is adopted across borders.

One Health Passport will be more useful than twelve.