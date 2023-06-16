More than one in every 10 travel insurance claims made by Kiwis and Australian customers are related to Covid-19, according to Southern Cross Travel Insurance. Photo / File

Covid-19 continues to cause havoc for Kiwi travellers and accounts for hundreds of claims, according to a major travel insurer.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance (SCTI) said the virus continues to be a primary reason Kiwis and Australian customers claim on their policies.

The company said Covid-19 may feel less prevalent but this was not the case.

“It might seem increasingly uncommon for friends, family, and colleagues to be coming down with Covid-19, but the virus is well and truly circulating,” it said in a statement to Herald Travel.

As a result, the company said Covid-19 continued to disrupt travel plans for Kiwis and Australians.

Southern Cross Travel policies have included Covid-19 coverage since 2020. However, CEO Jo McCauley said it was still a crucial inclusion for many travellers.

“Covid continues to be one of the main reasons our customers claim, and it looks like it’s going to affect travellers for some time to come,” she said.

Southern Cross Travel Insurance CEO Jo McCauley, said Covid-19 cover was still important for travellers heading on holiday. Photo / Supplied

McCauley said Covid-related travel insurance claims spiked around September 2022 (after borders fully opened) and while this number has dropped significantly, it’s far from zero.

“Covid still makes up 11 per cent of all claims paid to customers across the two markets,” she said. This means more than one out of every 10 claims is related to a Covid-related cancellation or disruption.

Claims related to Covid-19 have dropped but are far from zero. Photo / Supplied

The amount isn’t meagre either. On average, the claim payout is $1500.

For this reason, McCauley encouraged travellers buying insurance to check their policy to ensure it covers events related to Covid.

Although the risk of catching Covid-19 may feel less severe, travellers said the situation was still stressful while in another country.

One Kiwi traveller said he was thankful he had Covid-inclusive insurance after catching the virus in Canada.

“When my family had to return home and I was left alone in Canada, isolating and sick with Covid, stressed and unsure, it made my situation a lot easier,” he said.