Emily Brogan said she charged AU$50 per hour to organise the homes of wealthy women in Brisbane. Photo / Instagram, Unsplash

Australian TikTok influencer Emily Brogan used to live in Brisbane but now, like many people in their 20s, she’s enjoying a new life in London.

Brogan’s decision to up sticks and move to the thriving UK city is not unique. What is unusual is the side hustle she created to make enough money to move.

With a little creative thinking, the young Aussie said she made up to AU$600 per week, on top of her fulltime job.

The well-paying side hustle involved organising the houses of women who lived in rich suburbs.

That’s right, Brogan raked in hundreds each week simply by helping wealthy women colour coordinate their wardrobes, arrange kitchen pantries, systemise linen cupboards and bring order to their lavish homes.

Brogan did not have any official interior design qualifications but when she advertised on local Facebook groups, she said her OCD made her great at the job.

“I posted in them and I was like, ‘Hey guys, like I have extreme OCD. I love organising and I have this dream to move to London, if you want to help me you could hire me to come and I charge AU$50 an hour’,” she told viewers in a TikTok video.

Even though Brogan specifically targeted local groups in well-off areas, she was doubtful anyone would front up and pay the money.

“I was like oh there’s no f****** way people are gonna pay me $50, wages in Australia like you know between like $20-30,” she said.

Brogan said the amount was similar to what she was paid during a bank holiday or double time at her regular job.

However, the influencer said she was overwhelmed by the response.

“I was inundated with people like rich mums being like, let me help you sweetie let me help you live out your dream.”

On top of her 30-hour work week in retail, Brogan said she worked 12 hours a week on her tidying business. Even better, Brogan said she loved the work.

“It was such a good time, I was rocking up to these houses and untangling necklaces for 30 minutes for AU$50,” she said.

Now “thriving” in London, the entrepreneurial Aussie encourages others to take up a side gig to make more money.

“If you have a vision, make that s*** happen,” Brogan said, adding that there were no excuses when it came to achieving your goals.