Air travel doesn’t come with many beautiful moments but one is certainly staring out the window while listening to a great song, daydreaming about travel or life.

In a video posted to TikTok, a traveller named Andreea said she enjoyed sitting in the window seat and listening to Kelly Clarkson’s 2004 hit song Breakaway.

“If I can’t be dramatic on the plane then what was the point,” she write in the caption alongside the video.

The issue? The woman said this was an experience only female travellers enjoyed, which meant men should not book the window seat when travelling on a plane.

In the video, Andreea is shown sitting in the window seat, wearing earphones and staring into the camera.

“Whoever said men don’t belong in the window seat are right,” reads the text overlay on the video.

Andreea suggested men did not adequately appreciate the routine and therefore should not be allowed to sit in the much-desired seat.

“I have never known a man to listen to breakaway and stare out the plane window,” the text continued.

Andreea went as far as to say the routine was part of women’s rights.

“That’s women’s rights,” she wrote over the video.

It’s a bold claim to make but one many people agreed with her in the comments section of the video.

Several people who left comments said they felt similar about who should be allowed to sit in the window seat.

“This is putting something into words I could never explain,” wrote one person.

“I have never had an original thought,” another added.

One viewer said they once sat next to a man who immediately closed the window shade beside him and behind him the second the plane took off.

However, others pushed back. Some said Andreea clearly had not met the men out there who did enjoy listening to music while gazing out the window.

“My bf looks out the window and cries when he sees mountains,” one woman wrote.

“Well then it’s time we meet,” a man added.

One person said men did the same but they simply listened to different music. “Keep your Kelly Clarkson, we listen to No Time for Caution from Interstellar,” they said.

Another suggested Andreea need to expand her social circle. “Sounds like you need more queer guy friends,” they wrote, implying that queer men also liked to listen to soulful pop songs and daydream during a light.







