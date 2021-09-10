Covid-19: Hikers face Everest vaccine mandate in Nepal Himalayas

Nepal's Everest basecamp draws thousands of hikers and mountaineers each year. Photo / Suphanat Wongsanuphat, Getty Images

A vaccine mandate is in place on Mt Everest following Nepal's disastrous outbreak among mountain tourists and locals in the remote Himalayas.

The region of Khumbu announced strict new measures to contain Covid 19 in the Everest region.

At the beginning of the month, the Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality announced that only fully vaccinated visitors would be allowed to enter the popular mountaineering region.

The statement published in the Himalayan Times outlined the requirement for vaccines.

Some visitors to the region have said the new vaccine requirements may cause confusion, particularly around some exemptions based on PCR testing.

Local authorities said there would be some leniency for domestic and international tourists, who were able to provide a negative PCR result at one of two facilities in Khumbu Pasanglhamu. Those testing positive would have to isolate at a facility, at their own cost.

However tour operators and trekkers say this is, in effect, a vaccine mandate for travellers given the scarcity of PCR tests.

Mountaineer Kraig Beker said that vaccines were the only way to open up Everest to tourists safely, writing for The Adventure Blog.

Becker said that "getting a PCR test in the Khumbu is likely to prove very challenging" and that tour operators should be checking that their clients are fully vaccinated.

Some services in the region have already begun asking for proof of vaccination.

In August, Lukla Airport began asking airlines to provide proof of vaccination or negative test results for all passengers. Thousands of international tourists pass through the airport each year, as the main gateway to the Everest region.

In April the Nepalese/New Zealand charity, Himalayan Trust was involved in delivering PCR testing kits and PPE masks to the region.

Solukhumbu, which largely escaped the first wave, was caught up by Covid-19 cases brought by mountaineers, said CEO Mingma Norbu Sherpa.

"The news coming from the Khumbu and especially Everest Base Camp is especially troubling," he said.

In spite of the ongoing pandemic, there were over 400 permits issued to Everest mountaineers this summer - a new record.

Nepal has seen a new surge in Covid cases and the arrival of the Delta variant bring the total to 771000. However, the Khumbu is supposedly better protected by its remoteness and a fast vaccine role out.

According to Khumbu Pasanglhamu Rural Municipality of Solukhumbu the inoculation rate is 98% of all locals above age 18, compared to a national average of just 17 per cent.