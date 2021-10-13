Covid 19 Delta outbreak: Auckland's Hilton Hotel to host vaccination 'pop-up'

KeepCups, coffee and free nights at the Hilton are on offer during the hotel's one-day vaccination event. Photo / Supplied

While Auckland hotels remain closed to guests, one will be opening - safely - to the public next week, for a very good cause.

Hilton Auckland has announced plans to host a vaccination event on Thursday October 21, encouraging Auckland locals and Princes Wharf residents to come along for their first or second Covid-19 vaccinations.

The luxury hotel chain has partnered with Auckland City Pharmacy and its team of pharmacists, offering up its large, open-sided, seaside exhibition space for the event.

Jabs won't be the only thing up for grabs on the day. The first 100 arrivals will receive a free glass KeepCup, while all attendees can enjoy a free barista coffee.

In addition, those who are vaccinated on the day will enter a competition to win one night at Hilton Auckland, a prize that can be claimed once the city returns to level 2.

Kicking off at 9am on Thursday October 21, and running until 7pm, the event will accept walk-ins but booking beforehand is recommended, via the Ministry of Health website.

Prizes and giveaways aside, the event will adhere to all public health safety rules including 2-metre social distancing, use of PPE and additional protocols.

Incentive-based vaccination events have risen in popularity in recent weeks as New Zealand works towards getting 90 per cent of the country's eligible population vaccinated.

KFC announced they would give away free Lolli-Popcorn Chicken to those who presented a vaccination card or sticker in stores and drive-throughs.

Auckland Airport's Park & Ride vaccination centre offered those aged 20-35 a chance to enter daily competitions worth a combined value of $70,000.

Meanwhile, the country is gearing up for New Zealand's first-ever 'Vaxathon', which will take place this Saturday.

The telethon-style event will feature celebrities, influencers and health professionals, and be broadcast between 12 pm and 8 pm on a range of platforms, encouraging New Zealanders to get their first or second vaccination.

