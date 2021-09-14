Covid 19 Delta outbreak: $70,000 in prizes to get young adults vaccinated

People in 20-35 age bracket who scan their QR code at Auckland Airport's vaccination centre will be able to enter a a prize draw. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Daily prize draws and cash giveaways to schools and charities are being offered in a new initiative to get people aged 20-35 vaccinated.

From today people in that age bracket who scan their QR code at Auckland Airport's Park & Ride vaccination centre will also be able to enter their details to win daily prizes worth a combined total of $70,000.

Prizes range from smart phones, mobile devices, whiteware appliances, hotel stays, pendants and $42,000 in $100 gift card vouchers.

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said the airport wanted to support the vaccination drive with a new initiative called "Doing it for each other".

"With vaccination rates lower in the 20-35 age group, Auckland Airport and a group of Kiwi businesses are offering to pitch in and support the next phase of the vaccination drive, testing and trying new tactics to boost numbers."

Auckland Airport Chief Executive Adrian Littlewood said the airport wanted to support the vaccination drive with a new initiative. Photo / Alex Burton

As of Monday night 177,866 people aged between 20-34 years had been fully vaccinated, compared to just over 220,000 people between 35 - 49 years. Nearly 490,000 had received their first dose.

Littlewood said there are different reasons why people are hesitant to get vaccinated so we should "be afraid to tackle these issues in different ways and try new strategies".

The campaign is also offering a $5,000 award for the best social media campaign promoting vaccinations, with the award going to the South Auckland charitable organisation of the winner's choosing.

People can also vote for a South Auckland school of their choice to receive one of three $10,000 donations, funded by money given by travellers at Auckland Airport. The three schools with the most votes will also each get $10,000 in stationery from Warehouse Stationery.

The country's largest drive-through vaccination centre has now surpassed more than 70,000 Covid-19 vaccinations.

Managed by the Northern Region Health Coordination Centre (NRHCC) with the support of Auckland Airport transport experts and staff volunteers, the site has been administering an average of 3,100 vaccines a day.

"We believe that vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to manage the impact of this pandemic, and that's why Auckland Airport has worked alongside health experts to support the drive to get Kiwis vaccinated," said Littlewood.

Daily prize draws being offered to get young adults vaccinated. Photo / Supplied

"The fact is it's not always easy for people to travel or find the time for a vaccination, and other obstacles such as access to technology and misinformation can also create barriers."

Auckland Airport's fleet of six Park & Ride buses will also be used for a door-to-door vaccination campaign delivering doses directly into communities such as South Auckland.

Prizes for the daily draws are sponsored by companies that include The Warehouse, Spark, Torpedo7, Noel Leeming, Pullman Rotorua, Vodafone, 2degrees, TheMarket.com, Haier, Sofitel Wellington and Mountain Jade.

