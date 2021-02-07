Covid 19 coronavirus: Travellers won't be allowed into Australia without a vaccination certificate, minister signals

It's "highly likely" vaccination certificates will be required for international travel, Australia's Federal Minister for Government Services said today.
"There is still a range of decisions for governments to make, it's highly likely that a certificate will be required for international visitors to Australia and we will continue to work with our international counterparts on our framework for vaccination certificates," Stuart Robert said.
"Australians can have assurance the certificate they will have will be robust, it will be anchored to them, so they will know it's their certificate, and it will be widely accepted."
He didn't confirm, however, whether they'll lead to a faster opening of international borders, saying he'd leave "any commentary" up to Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
"But any requirement for borders to open up will require vaccination and it will require the widespread use of a certificate and that is what we are talking about today," Robert added.
"Australians can have enormous confidence that the digital certificate or the paper-based certificate they have will be robust."