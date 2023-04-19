The couple wasted 120 tonnes of water over just five days. Photo / 123rf

The couple wasted 120 tonnes of water over just five days. Photo / 123rf

A couple has drawn worldwide attention after destroying an Airbnb villa in an act of vengeance against a host who refused to cancel the booking.

The couple, from China, left the gas on and taps running at the villa in Seoul, South Korea for 25 days to punish the host, SBS reported on April 12.

As a result, the host, identified only by his surname Lee, was left with US$1570 in damages and bills.

Despite being in the capital city, the stand-alone villa is located in an outer suburb rather than the city centre. By the time the couple realised this, they had already booked and paid the full amount for a 25-day stay. When they requested to cancel the booking on Airbnb, Lee refused.

Many travellers would likely swallow the cost or complain the Airbnb but this duo took matters into their own hands.

First, they asked if there were any surveillance cameras in the villa. After Lee confirmed there were no cameras, they entered the house and turned on as many taps, lights, electrical appliances and gas appliances as they could.

The couple proceeded to travel around various regions of South Korea and returned to the villa just five times over the 25 days for no more than five minutes.

All this time, Lee was none the wiser to the damage being caused. Only after they checked out did the gas company contact him about the significant increase in gas usage and asked whether there may be a leak.

When Lee went to the property, he found it empty, with the windows open and gas on, according to a YouTube video shared by SBS on April 7.

Lee faced a US$116 water and electricity bill, a $730 gas bill and US$728 for miscellaneous expenses. After contacting Airbnb customer service for help, Airbnb said it was “unable to make an exception and help with compensation”, according to screenshots of his conversation shown in a video.

Airbnb’s AirCover protects hosts by providing cover for damage to the property or host’s belongings but does not cover high utility bills. Lee was allegedly told to solve the dispute with the couple directly, but they had already left the country.

Their reckless behaviour has drawn widespread criticism from the public after the story was picked up by local media.

One individual commented on the enormous waste of water, writing: “120 tonnes of water? Wow, it’s a huge waste.”

“How irresponsible! They should take responsibility for their actions,” another person wrote.