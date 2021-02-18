Cook Islands refuse flights from Level 2 Auckland

Air New Zealand has cancelled Saturday's flight over the suspension of the Cook Islands travel bubble. Photo / File

The Cook Islands have continued to refused passengers from New Zealand out of an abundance of caution, following recent community cases of the UK Coronavirus strain in Auckland.

On Wednesday evening the Cook Islands Cabinet called a meeting in response to the New Zealand government's change on alert levels.

"This meeting focused on the ramifications of the widely reported Covid-19 variant B1.1.7 cases (first detected in the UK) in South Auckland New Zealand," said the Office of the Cook Island's prime minister, Mark Brown.

"Cabinet considered the advice and recommendations from officials and based on this, has decided not to allow the passengers booked on the next flight [on Saturday morning] to enter the Cook Islands."

Air New Zealand said it has cancelled Saturday's service NZ940 "as a result of the Cook Islands Government extending the hold on quarantine-free travel."

It will instead operate as a cargo only service from Auckland. The airline said passengers will be reaccommodated on flight NZ940 departing Auckland on 24 February.

"Impacted customers are being contacted and will be able to rebook online if they do not wish to travel on 24 February."

Currently the quarantine-free service was only open to Cook Islands citizens and those holding relevant travel permits. The Cook Islands Ministry of Health requires passengers to present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 96 hours of departure.