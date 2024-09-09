Anand Naidu.

Can I visit all 15 islands?

Yes you can. But it’s a journey of adventure just like our latest film Stranded Pearl. Rarotonga is the economic capital and major hub with the only international airport, so you can start there.

Three islands are uninhabited and protected for their wildlife (birds on Suwarrow and turtle breeding grounds on Takutea), and marine life (Manuae). You will require approval from the island councils and traditional leaders to visit these islands. The remaining 12 islands are populated. Nine are accessible by plane (Rarotonga, Aitutaki, Atiu, Mangaia, Mauke, Mitiaro, Manihiki, Penrhyn, Pukapuka). You have to be extra adventurous to travel by cargo vessel (no passenger vessels just yet) to the remaining three islands of Palmerston, Nassau and Rakahanga.

The Cook Islands comprise 15 islands, three of which are uninhabited and protected for wildlife. Photo / 123rf

Tell us something about Rarotonga that only the locals know about

Do you want a true-blue island meal experience without the frills? See you at dawn (6am) down at the markets for a plate of freshly caught and barbecued maroro (flying fish), complemented by freshly squeezed coconut cream and steaming hot maniota (arrowroot), with an optional side of fresh chilli. You eat with your hands. If that’s not your thing but you still want to try the freshest fish and best priced local fruit and vegetables, check out the stalls on the sides of the road every morning, with fresh fish caught overnight hanging from the trees. Make your own meal and you get to support local families, too.

The best parts of a place are not always what’s explored. Rarotonga’s mountain and waterfalls provide the water to the island. All the land cannot be sold and will always belong to the people. The mountains are sacred and are part of the heritage of the people. In Stranded Pearl you will see and experience that.

What’s so special about Aitutaki?

Aitutaki’s vast crystal blue lagoon, white sand beaches and uninhabited islets is the quintessential holidaymaker’s dream come true – you must see it to believe it. She is a multi-award-winning lagoon and the jewel in the crown of the Cook Islands, and she continues to top the list as a visitor highlight time and time again.

Aitutaki is famed for its award-winning lagoon and is considered the crown jewel of the Cook Islands. Photo / 123rf

What should I eat and drink while there?

Eat everything, try everything. You won’t be disappointed.

What is the best local delicacy everyone should try?

A visitor favourite – ika mata (marinated fish in lemon juice and coconut cream), but if you want the full immersion, try a progressive dinner by visiting local houses, or an island cultural evening featuring all the delicacies.

The best local delicacy to try in the Cook Islands is ika mata, marinated fish in lemon juice and coconut cream. Photo / 123rf

What’s something most visitors don’t know about the Cook Islands?

No buildings are higher than the tallest palm tree, there are no traffic lights, no chain-brand hotels (all owner-operated), and there are no food chains. Ditch McDonalds’ and Burger King and try a Vili’s Cheese or a Palace Fish Burger instead.

Is there a top place to visit that isn’t on the tourist must-do list?

Fishing clubs’ karaoke evenings offer some of the best times you can have. Get a mint view from Raemaru Mountain top – on the western side of Rarotonga. Try your hand at tie-dyeing the essential pareu (sarong) for a take home memoir. Get your island dancing on – dance fitness classes for all levels at the local sports club (ura fitness) are great fun, as well as a whole lot of laughs and you get to meet the locals.

Rarotonga’s Saturday Punanga Nui Market is the perfect spot to experience local island culture. Photo / 123rf

What is your top tip for visiting the Cook Islands?

Get out of your hotel. Go and explore, grab a scooter, get around, eat and drink everywhere – try everything at least once. Plan to visit at least two islands – Rarotonga and Aitutaki. And come back again – because I know you will want to do it all again. In fact, survey results show that 94% of all visitors say they will return.

What’s new or different for 2024 and 2025?

The Raro vibe is back! Expect to see new and improved reasons to visit the Cook Islands. New islands to experience, new tours and activities, new food and eateries coming online. And have I mentioned our awesome café culture? Our food and coffees are pretty darn good – and the burgers are just as yummy.

Anand Naidu and Jagdish Punja in the film Stranded Pearl.

Any future plans for the islands that you can spill the beans on?

There will be new islands to explore. Are you interested in getting off the beaten track? Think of islands beyond the popular two – there are southern group and northern group island-hopper explorer vacation packages available for three nights, five nights and seven or more nights - escorted or not.

What lasting memories will visitors be left with?

The Cook Islands people can be shy and reserved, but once they open up, they are super friendly, super helpful and want to make sure you have a good time. Make friends while in Raro – because you will be back. In Raro we see visitors as family.

Stranded Pearl.

Stranded Pearl is released in NZ on September 12.

