Cook Islands businesses are being asked to act "in good faith" and treat Friday as a public holiday.

The Cook Islands government has had to issue a special clarification: Tomorrow is, in fact, a public holiday.



On the day of her funeral, the Prime Minister Mark Brown announced that 30 September would be a one-off public holiday to celebrate the life of Queen Elizabeth II.



Unfortunately, his cabinet were quick to point out, he did not have the power to do so.



In the Cook Islands, the number of public holidays are defined by constitutional law and without changes. And so, the holiday was put on hold, with nobody sure of whether it would go ahead or not.



Today a clarification was issued by the Prime Minister's Office along, with a second opinion from the King's Representative, which gave the recommendation for a one-off holiday in the circumstances.



There is still confusion as to whether Cook Islanders get the day off.



The Cook Islands Government "is hoping that employers will act in good faith" and give staff the day off to "mark the passing of our country's Sovereign."





Prime Minister's office chief of staff Ben Ponia was asked by the Cook Islands News why it had taken so long to legislate the day off and for the Prime Minister's to clarify this issue.



"What has been used in this situation, but which under the circumstances was deemed necessary, is an unprecedented use of a Constitutional power that has been rarely invoked." he said.



Ultimately, Friday will be a 'stat day' in Rarotonga and the Pa Enua, with businesses asked to observe public holiday opening hours and rates of pay. Although the legal standing for the day off is still unclear.

